AltExchange Raises $3M to Lead the Charge in Alternative Investment Automation
Backed by industry leaders, AltExchange is set to enhance AI-driven Alternative Investment management for Asset Managers and AdvisorsNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning Alternative Investment automation firm AltExchange continues to lead the field in revolutionizing data aggregation, management, and reporting for Financial Advisors and Asset Managers, announcing the successful closure of its latest funding round.
AltExchange secured $3 million in funding led by Motley Fool Ventures, Broadhaven Ventures, Ritholtz Wealth Management, and notable industry executives who recognize AltExchange’s significant role in modernizing the Alternative Investment industry.
Brendan Mathews, Managing Partner at Motley Fool Ventures said:
“As an alts investor and fund manager, we understand the challenges AltExchange solves for its customers. Tracking a portfolio of alternative investments, including distributions, capital calls, and account balances, is difficult. Legacy systems are a jumble of portals, PDFs, and emails. AltExchange’s technology automates everything. It creates a consolidated view that integrates with major portfolio management systems. It’s a game-changer for family offices, investment advisors, and asset managers—alternative investments without the hassle.”
According to Michael Sidgmore, Co-Founder and Partner of Broadhaven Ventures and Founder of Alt Goes Mainstream:
“Private markets require a re-architecting of how post-investment data is tracked, managed, and analyzed, which is even more acute as the wealth channel becomes increasingly involved in private markets. AltExchange has built critical market infrastructure that is providing connective tissue and interoperability for private markets, streamlining post-investment processes and leading to a level of data hygiene that will enable greater efficiencies and better decision-making for private markets participants. As an investor in 20 private markets-related companies and a user of AltExchange, their product provides a markedly better experience by automating data management for asset managers and advisors.”
Kareem Hamady, CEO of AltExchange, said:
"We're very excited to announce the successful closing of our recent funding round. This investment is a tremendous vote of confidence from our partners and will allow us to accelerate our growth trajectory within the rapidly expanding Alts space. We remain dedicated to fulfilling our mission of building the world's best Alternative Investment infrastructure and look forward to leveraging this new capital to bring innovative solutions to market."
AltExchange is dedicated to continuing to push boundaries and setting new standards in Alternative Investment automation and looks forward to enhancing platform capabilities and delivering unparalleled value to its growing base of clients.
With AltExchange’s AI-powered platforms, managing Alternative Investments is effortless.
