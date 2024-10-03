Colorado continues to be a leader in senior health and wellness, according to the latest health equity report

Denver (October 3, 2024): The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment recently released a report that highlights Colorado’s status as one of the best states in the nation for the older adult population. This report builds on the health equity report released in late 2023 and demonstrates the ongoing work the state does to ensure the well-being of every Coloradan.





“The Polis-Primavera administration is committed to creating a Colorado for All. We are proud that Colorado is one of the best states for older adults, and we have worked hard over the last five years to make this a reality. I look forward to continuing this work, and remain focused on taking steps that make life better for older Coloradans like reducing healthcare costs, saving older Coloradans money on taxes, and much more,” said Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera.





This spring, Governor Polis and Lt. Governor Primavera celebrated Colorado’s ranking as the second-best state in the nation for senior health and wellness by the American Public Health Association in their America's Health Rankings .





“Colorado continues to be a great place to live for seniors, whereby any number of measures this demographic group thrives,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, CDPHE executive director. “Our goal is to ensure that every Coloradan can lead a healthy life and age gracefully in their own community.”





Colorado is home to nearly 1.9 million adults aged 50 or older. This population is growing and is projected to reach nearly three million by the year 2050. As older adults navigate various life transitions, they face unique and complex issues. To thrive throughout these transitions, it is critical to have support in a variety of areas, including healthcare, housing, and transportation, to name a few.

Using the Healthy People 2030’s Social Determinants of Health lens, the report also addresses equity in how older adults face the potential challenges of pivotal life changes related to aging. According to this report, older Coloradans thrive and maintain a high quality of life when they are involved in rich social relationships and networks, have good health and easy access to healthcare, and have financial resources to maintain the ability to make their own decisions. It also explores policies that offer the best potential for advancing equity and improving the lives of older adults in Colorado.





“Colorado has made important strides to support its residents of all ages, ensuring they have the tools and resources they need to support their health," said Kenneth Maestas, Health Equity Commission co-chair. “While there is always more work to be done, in all areas of our beautiful state, we’re grateful that Colorado continues to be a place that values older adults and works to promote an environment where people can live their best lives.”





“Our state has an opportunity to build on this momentum to address the unique issues that older adults face and strengthen the systems we have in place to make sure they have the resources they need,” said Sena Harjo, Health Equity Commission co-chair. “Colorado can make invaluable progress toward supporting this population moving forward, safeguarding their health and well-being for decades to come.”





This report meets a requirement of a 2021 law and has been guided by community members, community organizations, government agencies, and Colorado’s Health Equity Commission , a group of appointed members representing communities, local government, state agencies, and the state legislature.

Visit the Office of Health Equity website to learn more about Colorado's work to address health disparities.

