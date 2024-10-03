Cybersecurity Companies Offer Incentives to Encourage Proactive Risk Assessments

PacGenesis delivers advanced technological solutions to assist in the everyday challenges organizations face. Trend Micro provides cutting-edge solutions to secure data exchanges in an increasingly digital world.

Participants Can Receive Free Amazon Gift Cards or Custom Nike® Air Force 1s for Completing Cyber Risk Reviews

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an effort to help organizations enhance their cybersecurity posture, PacGenesis and Trend Micro have launched an initiative offering exclusive incentives for those who complete a Cyber Risk Assessment or Risk Review Session. This program provides participants with a comprehensive report, including an executive summary of their cyber risk profile, along with actionable recommendations to mitigate potential vulnerabilities.To encourage participation and promote proactive cybersecurity measures, PacGenesis and Trend Micro are offering an exciting choice of rewards: a custom NikeAir Force 1 voucher or a free Amazon gift card . Additionally, participants will receive a free 30-day trial of Trend Vision One, a leading security operations platform designed to streamline threat detection and incident response.The Cyber Risk Assessment Benefits Include:- A detailed report outlining your organization’s cyber risk, high-risk assets, and cloud misconfigurations.- Actionable playbooks with steps to reduce identified vulnerabilities.- Real-time risk scores to help you understand your organization’s security posture.The assessment, which only takes 30 minutes to set up, scans cloud resources, internet-facing assets, and email accounts, providing a clear view of high-risk areas that may have bypassed current security measures. By participating, organizations not only gain valuable insights but also contribute to a more secure digital ecosystem.To request your Cyber Risk Assessment or Risk Review Session and claim your reward, visit the Trend Micro website About PacGenesis: PacGenesis is a trusted cybersecurity advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations protect their digital assets and reduce risk through expert guidance and tailored security solutions.

