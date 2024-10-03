North Carolinians May Be Eligible for Transitional Sheltering in Hotels

ATLANTA – FEMA has activated Transitional Sheltering Assistance (TSA) for North Carolinians displaced by Tropical Storm Helene in Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Clay, Cleveland, Gaston, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Lincoln, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford, Transylvania, Watauga, Wilkes and Yancey counties and for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

Residents in these counties who have applied for disaster assistance may be eligible to stay temporarily in a hotel or motel paid for by FEMA while they work on their long-term housing plan. People do not need to request this assistance. FEMA will notify them of their eligibility through an automated phone call, text message, and/or email, depending upon the method of communication they selected at the time of application for disaster assistance.

Individuals and households may be eligible if they cannot return to their disaster-damaged home and their housing needs cannot be met by insurance, shelters or rental assistance provided by FEMA or another agency.

Under the TSA program, FEMA pays the cost of room, taxes and non-refundable pet fees directly to participating hotels and motels. Pet fees will only be paid up to the approved limit of assistance for individual rooms. Survivors are responsible for all other costs, including laundry, restaurant/room service, parking, telephone, or movie rental.

Eligible survivors may stay in participating TSA hotels in Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. To locate participating hotels, visit femaemergencyhotels.com/ and enter your FEMA registration number, obtained when you applied for FEMA assistance.

An initial eligibility review will be conducted 60-days after the check-in date. When eligibility ends, survivors will be notified by FEMA seven days prior to checkout date.

TSA participants may also be eligible for other federal financial help, including Displacement Assistance, Rental Assistance, Home Repair Assistance and other aspects of the Individual Assistance program.

To apply for assistance, homeowners and renters can:

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

Download the FEMA App for mobile devices

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362. Lines are open every day and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

