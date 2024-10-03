Gov. Henry McMaster's Schedule: Wednesday, October 2, 2024
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster's schedule for today, Wednesday, October 2, includes the following:
Wednesday, October 2 at 1:20 PM: Gov. McMaster will brief President Joe Biden on South Carolina's recovery efforts following the impacts of Hurricane Helene, Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport, 3090 Tradeport Drive, Greer, S.C.
Note: Members of the media planning to cover the event should RSVP with the White House here.
Wednesday, October 2, at 4:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will be joined by members of the state's congressional delegation and state officials to visit a Medical Needs Shelter followed by a media availability, S.C. Department of Public Health Medical Needs Shelter, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, 650 North Academy Street, Greenville, S.C.
Note: Members of the media planning to cover the visit should arrive no later than 3:30 PM.
