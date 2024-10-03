Chamber Applauds President Biden, Congress for Bipartisan Chips Permitting Bill; Calls for Broader Permitting Reforms

WASHINGTON, DC— Marty Durbin, Senior Vice President of Policy at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, today made the following statement regarding the Building Chips in America Act, which was signed into law yesterday:

“By enacting the Building Chips in America Act, Congress and President Biden have scored a big win for America’s semiconductor leadership. The strong bipartisan, bicameral support for the bill—led by Senator Cruz and Senator Kelly—sends a strong signal that we are serious about implementing the CHIPS and Science Act. These permitting reforms for the semiconductor industry will enhance our national security and help ensure future economic growth.

“While this new law is a critical step for semiconductors, much more is needed to fix our broken permitting system. Failure to enact fundamental permitting reforms will prevent us from building the infrastructure necessary to maintain the global competitiveness of U.S. businesses, modernize our transportation infrastructure, and accelerate the clean energy economy. The Chamber’s Permit America to Build coalition is committed to supporting ongoing efforts in Congress to advance additional permitting reforms before the end of the year.”