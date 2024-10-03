Advertising Industry Board Holds Annual Meeting and Approves " TAM KSA " for Media Content Audience Measurement

RIYADH, RIAYDH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The General Authority of Media Regulation hosted the 2024 Annual Meeting of the Advertising Industry Board meeting today, chaired by Abdullatif AlAbdullatif, CEO of the General Authority of Media Regulation and Chairman of the Advertising Industry Council. The meeting focused on significant developments in the "TAM" project, which measures media audience ratings in Saudi Arabia by providing reliable, accurate data that meets the highest industry standards, aligning with the year of media transformation, Saudi Vision 2030 objectives, and the evolving media landscape.

During the meeting, the official adoption of KSA TAM as the national standard for audience measurement was announced. Developed by the Media Rating Company (MRC) to ensure the optimal adaptation of the latest data-driven technologies in the Saudi market.

Dr. Abdullatif AlAbdullatif, CEO of of the General Authority of Media Regulation and Chairman of the Advertising Industry Board emphasized that the "KSA TAM" project is part of the Authority's commitment to developing the media infrastructure in the Kingdom and enhancing transparency in the media sector. This is achieved by providing stakeholders, including advertising agencies, broadcasters, and digital publishers, with accurate data on audience ratings for media content, enabling them to make informed decisions based on clear, data-driven insights.

Meanwhile, Eng. Bander Anwar Al-Mashhadi, CEO of the Media Rating Company (MRC), stated that the adoption of the TAM audience measurement service as the official standard for media audience ratings, overseen by the General Authority of Media Regulation, represents a milestone in the Kingdom's media industry. The high-standard, accurate data provided to industry stakeholders will enable them to make strategic decisions based on correct and methodical insights. This systematic development aligns with Vision 2030's ambitious goals, which aim to drive innovation and establish Saudi Arabia as a leading hub for media and entertainment.

The meeting also reviewed the significance of this large-scale national project in achieving balance in audience measurement in Saudi Arabia, ensuring the accuracy of the reported figures, and the impact of TAM on creating a new media and advertising market. It will assist media companies, television broadcasters, and digital publishers in achieving their goals.

Several prominent industry leaders, CEOs from various media agencies, broadcasting companies, digital platforms, as well as representatives from the Saudi Broadcasting Authority, Rotana Group, and Almarai Company, attended the meeting.

It is worth noting that the TAM program focuses on measuring audience ratings and provides a wide range of data on audience engagement with media. It is designed to serve television broadcasters, digital publishers, and media and advertising agencies. The program also supports the broader goals of Vision 2030 by helping local and international investors review their strategic decisions and enabling industry stakeholders to reach target audiences through a scientific and statistical approach.

#End#

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.