The Future of Video in KSA: Research Reveals Mobile’s Rising Dominance Over TV

RIYADH, NOT APPLICABLE, SAUDI ARABIA, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dentsu, in collaboration with Snapchat and Kantar, has unveiled the results of its latest study that dives into the evolving dynamics of video consumption across screen sizes in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with an event hosted at Majlis Snap for Creators in Riyadh. This research offers valuable insights into how consumer behaviours on small screens (mobile) and big screens (TV) are reshaping the advertising landscape, equipping marketers with the knowledge to optimize their strategies for maximum impact.

The comprehensive study surveyed over 1,000 Snapchat users aged 13-49 in KSA, revealing critical trends in video consumption. By leveraging advanced methodologies, including biometric analysis, this research underscores the rising prominence of small screens as the primary platform for video consumption.

While daily video consumption remains high on both mobile and TV, small screens are starting to dominate in KSA. The findings show that 62% of consumers watch video on their mobile devices daily, compared to 48% on their TVs

The motivations for viewing also differ by screen type. Consumers turn to both screens for entertainment and relaxation, but when it comes to staying connected or discovering new topics, they prefer small screens. This shift highlights the necessity for a dual-screen strategy in media planning, recognizing the importance of both platforms.

Small screens and social apps are pivotal for reaching KSA consumers. The study found that 66% of respondents watch video content through social apps daily, while 41% consume video via streaming services.

Small Screens, Big Attention

Most consumers in KSA give their full attention to content on both mobile devices and TV. However, mobile viewing continues to prevail. The question was "Which of these best describes how you usually watch video content on your mobile device/TV?”, and the insights showed that 68% of Gen Z gives their full attention to small screens.

The research found that in KSA, dual-screen exposure significantly enhances brand metric growth across full-funnel KPIs compared to reliance on big screen advertising alone. This highlights the importance of advertising on both small and big screens to achieve optimal brand outcomes, emphasizing a strategic approach that engages consumers across multiple platforms.

To further understand the impact of creative across platforms, exposure to both small and big screens resulted +6% increase in brand favourability and +7% in purchase intent, illustrating the platform’s unique ability to engage its most active users.

Utilization of both big Screen and Snapchat proved to be highly memorable and impactful amongst KSA Gen Z consumers, illustrating the platform’s unique ability to sway opinions. Gen Z consumers also reported a +6% lift in Aided Brand Awareness compared to Big Screen Only.

As the video landscape evolves, marketers must optimize their video budgets to maximize reach and effectiveness. This research emphasizes the importance of running ads across various screen sizes and platforms to achieve the greatest brand impact.

1. While daily video consumption remains high on big screens, mobile device usage is becoming increasingly dominant in KSA. This shift creates opportunities for brands to advertise effectively on both screens.

2. Incorporating small screens into the media mix amplifies the brand lift from big screen ads, highlighting the significance of a dual-screen strategy. Advertising across both screen sizes drives stronger full-funnel growth and is particularly memorable among Gen Z audiences.

3. Lastly, including Snapchat alongside big screen ads enhances overall campaign performance, proving to be particularly impactful in driving brand favourability and consideration intent among daily Snapchat users especially in KSA.

For further insights, you can find the full report below.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.