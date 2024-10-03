Submit Release
Re: Road Closure due to Motor Vehicle Accident

Roadway has been reopened to all travel. 



VSP Williston 


Sent: Thursday, October 3, 2024 6:06 AM
Subject: Road Closure due to Motor Vehicle Accident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

­­­­­­­­­­­­         Williston_       _

 

NEWS RELEASE – HIGHWAY / TRAFFIC NOTIFICATION

 

SILVER ST IN HINESBURG BETWEEN ISHAM RD AND LEWIS CREEK ROAD WILL BE CLOSED DUE TO MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT. CURRENTLY THERE IS NO ESTIMATE ON THE DURATION OF THE CLOSURE.

 

UPDATES WILL BE PROVIDED AS DETAILS ARE AVAILABLE

 

MOTORISTS SHOULD EXPECT DELAYS AND SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTES AND DRIVE SLOWLY. 

 

PLEASE DRIVE CAREFULLY.

 

Williston PSAP Emergency Communications.

(802) 878-7111 option 3


