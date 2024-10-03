Re: Road Closure due to Motor Vehicle Accident
Roadway has been reopened to all travel.
VSP Williston
Sent: Thursday, October 3, 2024 6:06 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Road Closure due to Motor Vehicle Accident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
Williston_ _
NEWS RELEASE – HIGHWAY / TRAFFIC NOTIFICATION
SILVER ST IN HINESBURG BETWEEN ISHAM RD AND LEWIS CREEK ROAD WILL BE CLOSED DUE TO MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT. CURRENTLY THERE IS NO ESTIMATE ON THE DURATION OF THE CLOSURE.
UPDATES WILL BE PROVIDED AS DETAILS ARE AVAILABLE
MOTORISTS SHOULD EXPECT DELAYS AND SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTES AND DRIVE SLOWLY.
PLEASE DRIVE CAREFULLY.
Williston PSAP Emergency Communications.
(802) 878-7111 option 3
