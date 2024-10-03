Spoolable Pipes Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Spoolable Pipes Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The spoolable pipes market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.56 billion in 2023 to $1.64 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to oil and gas industry demand, advancements in composite materials, expansion in pipeline infrastructure, rise in exploration and production activities, cost and time efficiency.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Spoolable Pipes Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The spoolable pipes market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.03 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rise in energy infrastructure development, increasing demand for flexible pipeline solutions, focus on environmental sustainability, expansion of infrastructure in developing regions, increase in offshore and subsea applications.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=8740&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Spoolable Pipes Market

The increasing demand in mining activities is expected to propel the growth of the spoolable pipes market going forward. Mining activities refer to the procedure of removing profitable minerals, ores, or other geological elements from the crust of the earth. Spoolable pipes in mining activities, offer improved flexibility, durability, and cost-effectiveness, chemical resistance, corrosion resistance, and enable quick and straightforward installation, reducing downtime during mining operations.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/spoolable-pipes-global-market-report

Which Market Players Are Driving the Spoolable Pipes Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Shawcor Ltd., National Oilwell Varco Inc., Pipeline International GmbH, Baker Hughes Company, Future Pipe Industries LLC, Polyflow LLC, Airborne Oil & Gas B.V., Magma Global Ltd., Smartpipe Technologies Limited, Strohm B.V., Changchun Gaoxiang Special Pipes Co. Ltd., Flexpipe Inc., Fibron Pipe GmbH, Cairn India Limited, Belco Manufacturing Company, GE Oil & Gas, Hebei Heng An Tai Pipeline Co. Ltd., Hebei Shengtian Pipe-Fitting Group Co. Ltd., Hebei Yanshan Yonghui Steel Pipe Co. Ltd., Hebei Zhonghai Steel Pipe Manufacturing Corporation, JFE Steel Corporation, NOV Fiber Glass Systems, Pipelife Nederland B.V., PolyPipe Inc., SoluForce GmbH, Spoolable Pipe Specialists LLC, Titeflex Corporation, TUBAOCEAN Offshore Engineering Co. Ltd., ZCL Composites Inc., Zhejiang Jiuli Hi-Tech Metals Co. Ltd.

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the Spoolable Pipes Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the spoolable pipes market are focusing on innovative products such as onshore composite flexible pipe to drive revenues in their market. The onshore composite flexible pipe is a more innovative and economical option for onshore oil and gas transportation.

How Is The Global Spoolable Pipes Market Segmented?

1) By Matrix: Thermoplastics, Thermosets

2) By Reinforcements: Glass Fiber Reinforcement, Carbon Fiber Reinforcement, Steel Reinforcement

3) By Sales: Direct Sales, Distributors

4) By Application: On-shore, Off-shore, Downhole

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Spoolable Pipes Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Spoolable Pipes Market Definition

Spoolable pipes are multi-layered composite pipes containing a thermoplastic liner, a reinforcing layer, and a thermoplastic outer cover. These are flexible composite pipes (FCP), which are utilized in high-pressure pipelines. A reinforcing layer is placed to the spoolable pipe to help it withstand high pressures along with a thermoplastic outer cover.

