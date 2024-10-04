Bikes and Bites: Saddle Up Saturdays is Back for October

Saddle Up Saturdays

Jibe’s Saddle Up Saturdays are back this October! North Natomas residents can bike to eateries, enjoy a meal, and earn $15 gift cards.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gear up for a fun-filled October with Jibe’s Saddle Up Saturdays ! This popular event is back, inviting cyclists to explore North Natomas' vibrant dining scene while earning rewards.Every Saturday in October, starting October 5, cyclists can enjoy a delicious meal at any participating restaurant within the Jibe service area and earn a $15 Raley's/Bel Air gift card.Simply bike to your chosen restaurant on a Saturday, enjoy a meal with a minimum purchase of $10 (excluding discounts, promotions, coupons, tips, and sales tax), and snap a photo. Submit your receipt and photo through the Saddle Up Saturdays submission form, and your $15 gift card will arrive by the end of the month. You can earn up to two gift cards per Saturday—whether you’re grabbing breakfast, lunch, or dinner, making it a great way to treat yourself while supporting local businesses and getting some exercise.By participating in Saddle Up Saturdays, you help support local eateries, stay active while enjoying the crisp fall air, and earn up to two $15 gift cards each Saturday—making it a win for both you and the community!Don’t forget: submissions must meet the minimum purchase requirement, and fraudulent or incomplete submissions will be rejected without notice. Rally your friends and family, hop on your bikes, and make the most of your weekends this October!About North Natomas Jibe Jibe is dedicated to making transportation in North Natomas easier, healthier, and more sustainable. Through community programs like Saddle Up Saturdays, Jibe encourages residents to explore alternative transportation methods while supporting local businesses.

