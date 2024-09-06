North Natomas Jibe Kicks Off their Walk to School program

Choose your own adventure

North Natomas Jibe launches its Walk to School program, promoting active commuting to reduce traffic, foster community, and make mornings smoother for families.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- North Natomas Jibe is excited to announce the launch of its Walk to School campaign, designed to create a smoother and more enjoyable morning routine for families in the North Natomas community. This initiative not only aims to reduce traffic congestion and long drop-off lines that are typical during the school year but also to foster a sense of community among students and parents.A key element of this campaign is promoting the joys and benefits of walking to school, an idea brought to life earlier this year through the release of The Walking School Bus , a children’s book set in North Natomas. Created in collaboration with author Eric Ode and illustrator Dana Sullivan, the book vividly illustrates how the journey to school can be an exciting adventure. By engaging young readers, The Walking School Bus encourages children to embrace walking, biking, or rolling to school as a fun and healthy way to start their day.With North Natomas Jibe’s Walk to School program, families can choose their own adventure:* Walk or bike from home* Park at least 3 blocks away and walk* Join a Walking School Bus with friendsBy participating in the program, students not only avoid the hassle of drop-off lines but also have the opportunity to connect with friends, stay active, and arrive at school energized and ready to learn. Parents benefit from peace of mind, knowing they will be notified when their child is scanned in at the school’s entrance, adding an extra layer of safety.Jibe’s Walk to School campaign is supported by dedicated school program coordinators who work closely with the community to ensure a seamless and enjoyable experience for all participants. Families are encouraged to visit the Jibe website to learn more about the program, explore the profiles of the program coordinators, and discover how they can join this exciting initiative.About North Natomas JibeJibe is a nonprofit community resource promoting sustainable transportation choices to make North Natomas more livable and connected. Through programs, education, and advocacy, Jibe paves the way for a sustainable future where walking, biking, and public transit are not just options but the preferred choices.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.