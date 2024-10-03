Specialty Malt Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Specialty Malt Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The specialty malt market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.46 billion in 2023 to $3.66 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to craft brewing revolution, consumer taste preferences, artisanal and small-scale production, rise of microbreweries, focus on regional and local ingredients.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Specialty Malt Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The specialty malt market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.61 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to health-conscious consumer preferences, expansion of barley varieties, shift in consumer lifestyles, rising demand for organic malt, e-commerce expansion.

Growth Driver Of The Specialty Malt Market

The growing preference for clean-label products is expected to propel the growth of the specialty malt market going forward. Clean label products refer to food and consumer products with simple, transparent, and easily understandable ingredient lists and avoid artificial additives, preservatives, and chemicals. Specialty malts use clean-label products and ingredients to provide a combination of naturalness, flavor enhancement, and cleaner, transparent ingredients to customers.

Which Market Players Are Driving the Specialty Malt Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Malteurop Malting Company, Soufflet Group, Cargill Inc., GrainCorp Ltd., Axereal Group, Muntons Plc., Simpsons Malt Ltd., Viking Malt BV, IREKS GmbH, Crisp Malting Group Ltd., Rahr Corporation, Bar Malt India Pvt. Ltd., Great Western Malting Co., Agromalte Agraria, Dun & Bradstreet Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., London Dairy Co Ltd., Danone SA, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Daiya Foods Inc., Grupo Bimbo S.A.B.de CV, Associated British Foods PLC., General Mills Inc., Lantmännen Unibake, Aryzta AG, Vandemoortele NV, Europastry SA, Cole’s Quality Foods Inc., Briess Malt & Ingredients Company, Canada Malting Company, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV.

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the Specialty Malt Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the specialty malt market are innovating new products, such as the Godawan Century, to provide reliable services to customers. Godawan Century is an artisanal single malt that is a tribute to the heritage, culture, and flavors of Rajasthan.

How Is The Global Specialty Malt Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Caramilised Malt, Roasted Malt, Other Products

2) By Source: Barley, Rye, Wheat

3) By Form: Dry Specialty Malts, Liquid Specialty Malts

4) By Application: Dairy and Frozen Products, Bakery and Confectionery, Alcoholic Beverages, Non-alcoholic Beverages, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Specialty Malt Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Specialty Malt Market Definition

Specialty malt refers to a variety of malts that differ in processing and grain type. Specialty malts frequently go through the same malting procedures as normal malts, but they've undergone additional treatments usually involving heat and moisture conditions intended to change their flavor, color, and functional properties.

Specialty Malt Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global specialty malt market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Specialty Malt Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on specialty malt market size, specialty malt market drivers and trends and specialty malt market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

