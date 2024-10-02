Submit Release
Senate Bill 668 Printer's Number 1928

PENNSYLVANIA, October 2 - CERTIFICATION UNDER THIS CHAPTER REVOKED. A NURSE AIDE WHO

HAS SUCCESSFULLY HAD A NEGLECT ANNOTATION REMOVED FROM THE

NURSE AIDE'S LISTING ON THE PENNSYLVANIA NURSE AIDE REGISTRY

UNDER 42 U.S.C. § 1396R(G)(1)(D) (RELATING TO REQUIREMENTS

FOR NURSING FACILITIES) SHALL NOT BE PROHIBITED FROM BEING

ELIGIBLE FOR CERTIFICATION.

(2) DURING THE PREVIOUS TWO YEARS, HAVE AT LEAST 1,000

HOURS OF EXPERIENCE WORKING AS A NURSE AIDE IN A SINGLE LONG-

TERM CARE NURSING FACILITY.

(3) RECEIVE A FORMAL WRITTEN RECOMMENDATION FOR

CERTIFIED MEDICATION AIDE TRAINING BY THE DIRECTOR OF NURSING

OF THE LONG-TERM CARE FACILITY IDENTIFIED IN PARAGRAPH (2),

AND SUBMIT THE RECOMMENDATION TO THE DEPARTMENT. THE

RECOMMENDATION MUST INCLUDE A STATEMENT CERTIFYING THAT THE

INDIVIDUAL HAS SATISFIED THE EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENT UNDER

PARAGRAPH (2).

(3) (4) Have successfully completed the medication aide

training program and met the requisite training and

competency evaluation requirements.

(b) Certification by instructor.--To practice as a certified

medication aide, an individual must meet the qualifications

under subsection (a) and be certified by an instructor as

provided under section 804-C.

Section 803-C. Administration of medication.

(a) Permissible medication delivery.--A certified medication

aide may administer oral, transdermal, opthalmic, otic, rectal,

vaginal, inhaled, enteral or topical medication to a resident of

a long-term care nursing facility.

(A) PERMISSIBLE MEDICATION DELIVERY.--A CERTIFIED MEDICATION

AIDE MAY ADMINISTER, UNDER THE SUPERVISION OF A PHYSICALLY ON-

20230SB0668PN1928 - 3 -

