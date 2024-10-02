Senate Bill 668 Printer's Number 1928
PENNSYLVANIA, October 2 - CERTIFICATION UNDER THIS CHAPTER REVOKED. A NURSE AIDE WHO
HAS SUCCESSFULLY HAD A NEGLECT ANNOTATION REMOVED FROM THE
NURSE AIDE'S LISTING ON THE PENNSYLVANIA NURSE AIDE REGISTRY
UNDER 42 U.S.C. § 1396R(G)(1)(D) (RELATING TO REQUIREMENTS
FOR NURSING FACILITIES) SHALL NOT BE PROHIBITED FROM BEING
ELIGIBLE FOR CERTIFICATION.
(2) DURING THE PREVIOUS TWO YEARS, HAVE AT LEAST 1,000
HOURS OF EXPERIENCE WORKING AS A NURSE AIDE IN A SINGLE LONG-
TERM CARE NURSING FACILITY.
(3) RECEIVE A FORMAL WRITTEN RECOMMENDATION FOR
CERTIFIED MEDICATION AIDE TRAINING BY THE DIRECTOR OF NURSING
OF THE LONG-TERM CARE FACILITY IDENTIFIED IN PARAGRAPH (2),
AND SUBMIT THE RECOMMENDATION TO THE DEPARTMENT. THE
RECOMMENDATION MUST INCLUDE A STATEMENT CERTIFYING THAT THE
INDIVIDUAL HAS SATISFIED THE EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENT UNDER
PARAGRAPH (2).
(3) (4) Have successfully completed the medication aide
training program and met the requisite training and
competency evaluation requirements.
(b) Certification by instructor.--To practice as a certified
medication aide, an individual must meet the qualifications
under subsection (a) and be certified by an instructor as
provided under section 804-C.
Section 803-C. Administration of medication.
(a) Permissible medication delivery.--A certified medication
aide may administer oral, transdermal, opthalmic, otic, rectal,
vaginal, inhaled, enteral or topical medication to a resident of
a long-term care nursing facility.
(A) PERMISSIBLE MEDICATION DELIVERY.--A CERTIFIED MEDICATION
AIDE MAY ADMINISTER, UNDER THE SUPERVISION OF A PHYSICALLY ON-
