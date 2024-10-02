Senate Bill 144 Printer's Number 1926

PENNSYLVANIA, October 2 - testing facility; and

(B) the facility has implemented appropriate

containment, treatment and disposal measures to

prevent the uncontrolled release of the class B

firefighting foam into the environment; or

(ii) training purposes, unless the training involves

replacing the class B firefighting foam that contains an

intentionally added PFAS chemical with nonfluorinated

training foam.

§ 7390. PROTECTION AGAINST PFAS CHEMICALS.

(A) FIREFIGHTING FOAM MANAGEMENT.--

(1) BEGINNING JANUARY, 1, 2027, NO PERSON, FIREFIGHTING

ENTITY, THE COMMONWEALTH OR A MUNICIPALITY MAY POSSESS,

DISCHARGE OR OTHERWISE USE A CLASS B FIREFIGHTING FOAM THAT

CONTAINS AN INTENTIONALLY ADDED PFAS CHEMICAL.

(1.1) BEGINNING JANUARY 1, 2026, NO PERSON, FIREFIGHTING

ENTITY, THE COMMONWEALTH NOR MUNICIPALITY MAY PURCHASE, SELL

OR OTHERWISE DISTRIBUTE A CLASS B FIREFIGHTING FOAM THAT

CONTAINS AN INTENTIONALLY ADDED PFAS CHEMICAL.

(2) The State Fire Commissioner shall assist

firefighting entities with evaluating and determining how to

transition to the use of class B firefighting foam that does

not contain an intentionally added PFAS chemical for testing

purposes .

(3) (i) An individual or fire department who

administers a training program in violation of VIOLATES

this section shall be subject to a civil penalty not to

exceed $5,000 for a first offense.

(ii) An individual or fire department who

administers a training program in violation of VIOLATES

