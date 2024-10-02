Senate Bill 144 Printer's Number 1926
PENNSYLVANIA, October 2 - testing facility; and
(B) the facility has implemented appropriate
containment, treatment and disposal measures to
prevent the uncontrolled release of the class B
firefighting foam into the environment; or
(ii) training purposes, unless the training involves
replacing the class B firefighting foam that contains an
intentionally added PFAS chemical with nonfluorinated
training foam.
§ 7390. PROTECTION AGAINST PFAS CHEMICALS.
(A) FIREFIGHTING FOAM MANAGEMENT.--
(1) BEGINNING JANUARY, 1, 2027, NO PERSON, FIREFIGHTING
ENTITY, THE COMMONWEALTH OR A MUNICIPALITY MAY POSSESS,
DISCHARGE OR OTHERWISE USE A CLASS B FIREFIGHTING FOAM THAT
CONTAINS AN INTENTIONALLY ADDED PFAS CHEMICAL.
(1.1) BEGINNING JANUARY 1, 2026, NO PERSON, FIREFIGHTING
ENTITY, THE COMMONWEALTH NOR MUNICIPALITY MAY PURCHASE, SELL
OR OTHERWISE DISTRIBUTE A CLASS B FIREFIGHTING FOAM THAT
CONTAINS AN INTENTIONALLY ADDED PFAS CHEMICAL.
(2) The State Fire Commissioner shall assist
firefighting entities with evaluating and determining how to
transition to the use of class B firefighting foam that does
not contain an intentionally added PFAS chemical for testing
purposes .
(3) (i) An individual or fire department who
administers a training program in violation of VIOLATES
this section shall be subject to a civil penalty not to
exceed $5,000 for a first offense.
(ii) An individual or fire department who
administers a training program in violation of VIOLATES
