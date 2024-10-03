Cactus-Based Beverage Leader Caliwater™ Launches Innovative Kids Pouches in Albertsons Nationwide

Caliwater™, the plant-based hydration innovator founded by celebrity mom Vanessa Hudgens, launches Watermelon and Wild Prickly Pear Kids Pouches at Albertsons.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caliwater™, a pioneering brand in plant-based hydration beverages, is excited to announce the launch of its signature Kids Pouches, featuring Watermelon and Wild Prickly Pear flavors, at Albertsons Company stores nationwide—just in time for the back-to-school season.

Caliwater™ offers a functional cactus water derived from the prickly pear fruit, containing half the sugar and calories of coconut water. Not only does it taste delicious, but it also supports hydration, immunity, and digestion, making it an ideal choice for kids. The brand is backed by celebrity moms Roselyn Sanchez, Brooke Burke, Nikki Reed, and founder Vanessa Hudgens.

Since its debut in January 2022, Caliwater™ has seen remarkable growth as the ultimate super hydration solution. The launch of Caliwater™ Kids Pouches in Albertsons aims to promote healthy, eco-friendly options for families. The new pouches come in vibrant 6-packs with spill-proof 4.2 oz designs, perfect for on-the-go hydration at $6.99 per carton.

Caliwater™Kids pouches provide a delicious option that kids love, addressing the common challenge parents face in keeping their little ones hydrated throughout the day—without the excessive sugar found in leading juice boxes.

"Our Kids Pouches are the ultimate healthy and hydrating beverage solution for kids at lunch, snack time, and after school sports" said Vanessa Hudgens, Co-Founder of Caliwater™. "We're thrilled to partner with a respected grocery brand like Albertsons, and introduce Caliwater™ Kids Pouches during the back-to-school season."

“Caliwater’s mission is to bring functional and delicious hydration to every family, and our new Kids Pouches are perfect for busy parents who want a healthier option for their kids,” added Oliver Trevena, Co-Founder of Caliwater™. “We’re excited to make our pouches available in Albertsons stores across the country.”

Caliwater™ Kids Pouches not only taste great, but they also provide a range of health benefits thanks to the prickly pear cactus. Rich in antioxidants and naturally occurring electrolytes, they support hydration, immunity, and digestion. With five electrolytes, including potassium, magnesium, and sodium, Caliwater helps with rapid hydration and muscle recovery. It also contains dietary fiber, which aids digestion and promotes overall well-being, making it a great choice for the entire family.

In line with Caliwater’s commitment to philanthropy, the Kids Pouches give back by donating a portion of proceeds from all Caliwater Kids Pouch sales to Olive Crest, a nonprofit dedicated to preventing child abuse by supporting families in crisis.

Caliwater™ Kids Pouches are available in over 1,700 Albertsons locations nationwide as of September 2024.

