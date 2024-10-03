Electoral Commission hosts Women’s Dialogue to celebrate role of women in democracy, 3 Oct

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) invites members of the media to a dialogue to celebrate the strides women have made in the last 30 years.

Under the theme “The Role of Women in Leadership and Heritage in the 30 Years of South Africa’s Democracy” the dialogue is set to unpack the significant contribution made by women in society and their participation in electoral democracy. This is particularly important as women make up more than half of the country's population and represent 55.25% of the voter’s roll.

Discussions at the multi-stakeholder dialogue will include:

Representation and participation of women in South African government at national and provincial levels during the 30 years of democracy;

Concrete actions that have been taken to advance women's empowerment and promote gender transformation;

Successes and challenges of the youth in development programmes in South Africa during the 30 years of democracy;

The role and contribution of young female traditional leaders and preserving culture.

Speakers will share knowledge and dialogue with participants on the evolving role and contribution of women in leadership and heritage in the country’s democratic journey.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Thursday, 3 October 2024

Time: 10h00 – 13h30 (Registration from 09:00)

Venue: Southern Sun, O.R Tambo International Airport

Kindly confirm your attendance by emailing to spokesperson@elections.org.za

Media queries:

Khanyi Nkosi

Cell: 084 777 00 22

Hlengiwe Makhoba

Cell: 074 241 7736

