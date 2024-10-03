Tuktu Care Partners with Chartwell: Expanding Personalized Driving Services to Retirement Homes to Aid Senior's Mobility

Residents at these 4 Chartwell communities can now benefit from Tuktu’s reliable and dedicated transportation services Tuktu Care - Canada's first on-demand care platform

Tuktu Care partners with Chartwell to expand driving services in retirement homes, enhancing mobility and independence for seniors across four communities.

At Chartwell, our mission is to Make People’s Lives BETTER. Our partnership with Tuktu provides seniors personalized transport and companion support, enhancing their independence and quality of life” — Steve Chandler, Senior Director of Chartwell Retirement residences

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As people age and transition into living in retirement facilities, many seniors choose to or have to give up driving for safety reasons. While retirement homes have their own bus and shuttle services to help residents on organized outings, when individuals desire to attend an appointment or event by themselves, group services can be impractical. This creates a mobility gap, particularly if seniors do not have family or friends who can help them with transportation.

Research has consistently shown that community engagement and social connection are vital to healthy aging. Social isolation and loneliness result in poor mental and physical health. It is important to create resources and equip seniors with the ability to connect and move freely. Chartwell’s collaboration with Tuktu gives residents the option to have a driver who also accompanies them during outings. Tuktu’s drivers not only drive seniors but also help and accompany seniors when required. Chartwell Retirement Residences strives to bring the best quality of life for their residents; by integrating this extra service, Chartwell aims to elevate their care.

Having identified this need of individual seniors, Tuktu Care has taken a proactive approach to expand its driving services and is excited to announce a partnership with four Chartwell retirement homes. The expansion of Tuktu’s driving services to Chartwell retirement homes is a step in addressing the evolving needs of seniors. By integrating professional, compassionate and personalized transportation services directly into retirement residence, Chartwell is actively creating an environment where seniors can maintain their autonomy and stay connected to the larger community.

Steve Chandler, Senior Director of Chartwell retirement residences, iterates dedication to seniors, “At Chartwell, our mission of Making People’s Lives BETTER is at the core of everything we do, and our partnership with Tuktu is another step towards fulfilling that mission. We recognize that mobility can be a challenge for many seniors. This collaboration offers residents personalized transportation services with companion support, allowing them to attend appointments and participate in local activities with greater ease. By supporting their independence and improving access to the community, this service helps residents stay active, engaged, and connected. We are thrilled to engage in this partnership and confident that it will enhance our residents’ quality of life.”

As part of this new partnership, residents at the following locations can now benefit from Tuktu’s reliable and dedicated transportation services:

• Chartwell Hollandview Trail in Aurora

• Chartwell Barton in Newmarket

• Chartwell Oak Ridges in Richmond Hill

• Chartwell Park Place in Aurora

With support like Tuktu’s driving services, seniors have greater autonomy and convenience, allowing them to go where they want, when they want to. Tuktu’s collaboration with Chartwell Retirement Residences represents a new layer of support for seniors, ensuring they have easy access to doctor’s appointments with companion support for the resident throughout the visit. Merging driving services with companion care highlights the importance of providing seniors not only with physical care but also the ability to engage socially and remain active, fostering a sense of independence that is crucial to overall well-being.

Beyond the convenience and comfort of having a companion, this partnership highlights one of Tuktu’s core values of active aging and shows Chartwell’s forward-thinking approach to senior care. Tuktu and Chartwell have committed to active aging by offering services that recognize the value of community engagement and mobility, which are as important as the quality housing and healthcare Chartwell provides.

“We are thrilled to extend our services to these Chartwell locations,” said Laurie Lathem, Vice President of Growth at Tuktu. “This partnership underscores our commitment to providing high-quality, accessible transportation solutions for seniors. We look forward to serving the residents of these communities and helping them enjoy greater freedom and independence.”

Through this collaboration, Tuktu endeavors to bring the highest quality of compassionate care to senior services. With this collaboration Tuktu hopes seniors in Chartwell residences can exercise their autonomy to conveniently get from place to place while having the comfort of having a companion driver. This strengthens Chartwell’s commitment to ensure seniors continue to be active members of broader communities. By fully participating in the community, accessing its resources, services and engaging in intergenerational interactions, seniors contribute to their environments and in turn lead healthier, more fulfilling and happier lives.

Tuktu would like to specially thank Chartwell for their partnership and for continuing to prioritize the well-being of their residents by integrating additional layers of service through Tuktu.



About Tuktu:

Tuktu has been a trusted provider of driving and support services across Canada for four years, specializing in enhancing the independence and quality of life for seniors. With a focus on reliability and safety, Tuktu is dedicated to making transportation accessible and stress-free for its clients. For more information about Tuktu’s services or to book a ride, please contact us at (866) 938-8588.

Tuktu Care

www.tuktu.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.