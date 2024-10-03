Soundcore Launches Liberty 4 Pro Featuring Elegant Case With Display And Touch Bar For ANC Adjustment

Soundcore Logo Soundcore's New Liberty 4 Pro in 3 Colors Liberty 4 Pro in Blue Liberty 4 Pro Lifestyle Image Soundcore's New Liberty 4 Pro

BELLEVUE,, WA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soundcore, Anker Innovations' premium audio brand, today launched the Liberty 4 Pro, the brand’s most elegantly designed earbuds to date. This device features Soundcore’s most advanced Adaptive ANC system that utilizes six microphones, and a barometric pressure sensor to help users shut out the outside world while listening to music. Additionally, in a first for Soundcore, the charging case features a built-in screen that highlights the user’s current setting and works in conjunction with a touch bar located on the front of the case to adjust the strength of the noise cancelling or transparency audio performance.Building on the previous success of the Liberty Pro line, the Liberty 4 Pro uses six microphones, as well as one barometric pressure sensor, to capture and isolate noise surrounding the user’s head. Soundcore’s ANC 3.0 algorithm adapts to the user’s ever-changing environment three times per second, ensuring the strongest and most seamless noise reduction.In addition, the Liberty 4 Pro built a screen on the inside of the case which can be seen through the top cover when closed in two of the three color models (Glossy Light Blue and Glossy Black). The white model has an opaque cover, requiring users to open the cover to access the screen.In another Soundcore first, the traditional pairing button has been replaced by a touch bar for adjusting the strength of noise cancellation or transparency by simply swiping left or right.The Liberty 4 Pro offers an impressive high-fidelity experience, by utilizing Soundcore’s ACAA acoustic architecture, combining a 10.5mm woofer with a 4.6mm titanium tweeter in a coaxial design. For the best and most accurate playback, Android users can enable LDAC for the highest-quality audio transmission with high resolution playback.Ensuring the Liberty 4 Pro are ready to go at a moment’s notice, charging the earbuds in the case for just five minutes provides up to four hours of playtime and charges twice as fast as previous models. Users can take advantage of the 10 hours of playtime with ANC turned off and 7.5 hours with ANC enabled as well as respectively, a total of 40 hours and 30 hours with the case.Finally, for individual customization capabilities, the Liberty 4 Pro will be compatible with the Soundcore app, as well as the newest version of HearID to help consumers tailor the sound to their hearing profile. An 8-band customizable EQ is also available, as well as a number of preset sound profiles.Pricing and AvailabilityThe new Liberty 4 Pro comes in Glossy Light Blue, Glossy Black and White and will be available starting today on Amazon.com, Soundcore.com , and from select retailers for $129.99 in the US: £129.99 in the UK and €129.99 in DE markets. Additional availability throughout Europe will be announced at a later date.Additional Product FeaturesAudio Features:• ACAA 4.0 Coaxial Driver Architecture• Supports Hi-Res Wireless and Hi-Res Audio• Supports LDAC• Multi-Mode Spatial Audio With Head TrackingAdditional Features:• Bluetooth 5.3 (15m range)• Google Fast Pair• Soundcore HearID 2.0 (with hearing test)• EQ Customization / ANC modes selection/activation• Easy Chat - Volume Lowering And Auto Transparency Mode While Speaking• Squeeze and Slide Stem Control• Smart Case with Screen and Touch Bar ControlEnvironmental Considerations:• Liberty 4 Pro uses over 28% Post Consumer Recycled (PCR) materialsDimensions and Weight:Earbuds:￮ Dimensions - Earbuds:24.87mm x 31.68mm x 22mm￮ Weight: 5.5g ea. / 11g totalCase:￮ Dimensions: 64.64mm x 61.72mm x 29.59mm￮ Weight: 51g# # #About SoundcoreSoundcore, an Anker Innovations brand, creates audio products that help spark emotions through music. This includes premium noise-cancelling TWS earbuds and headphones, smart wearable audio devices, and Bluetooth speakers. For more information, please visit soundcore.com.About Anker InnovationsAnker Innovations is a global leader in charging and home energy storage, and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its seven key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, AnkerMake, Eufy, Nebula, SOLIX and Soundcore. 