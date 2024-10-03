DLNR News Release – Day at the Lake Event, October 2, 2024

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

October 2, 2024

October 2, 2024

‘DAY AT THE LAKE’ EVENT BRINGS BOAT RIDES, PICNICS AND FUN FOR FAMILES

TO WAHIAWĀ FRESHWATER STATE RECREATION AREA

WAHIAWĀ — Families are invited to picnic, engage in educational activities and explore the Wahiawā Reservoir via boat on “Day at the Lake” Saturday, October 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wahiawā Freshwater State Recreation Area.

The event, sponsored by The Wahiawā community in partnership with the Division of State Parks (DSP) and the Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR), includes make-and-take projects, games, contests, conservation and sustainability educational activities and local entertainment.

Curt Cottrell, DSP Administrator, said, “This year we’re bringing back Day at the Lake. This event was last held in 2019. Boat rides were a popular activity, and we’re excited to offer free boat rides again for the community to experience the reservoir, thanks to the support of DAR and the Wahiawā community.”

This annual event is an opportunity for residents to connect with their state parks. “By engaging people at events like ‘Day at the Lake,’ our intent is to foster community stewardship and pono outdoor recreation enthusiasts,” said Kekai Mar, DSPInterpretive Specialist. “State Parks has been working closely with DAR and the Wahiawā community to develop programs and events like this to garner appreciation of the park and its resources and to invite communities to participate in the event together.”

There is no charge to participate in this event. Boat rides are first come, first served, and on-site registration and waivers are required by all boat riders. The boat ramp and lower lot at Wahiawā Freshwater State Recreation Area will be closed on October 5, 2024 for the Day at the Lake Event.

https://dayatthelake.org/

Patti Jette

[email protected]

808-587-0396

[email protected]