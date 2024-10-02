MPD Arrests Woman for Multiple False 911 Calls

The Metropolitan Police Department announce the arrest of a woman for falsely reporting multiple emergencies to law enforcement.

On following dates, the suspect made false reports to 911:

On August 30, 2023, the suspect called 911 to report a physical altercation in progress and gave a description of a person involved. The suspect requested assistance from both MPD and DC Fire and EMS. Officers arrived on scene and determined no altercation had occurred.

On November 22, 2023, the suspect called 911 to report a person using chemicals at the location. The suspect requested assistance from both MPD and DC Fire and EMS. Officers arrived on scene and determined no chemical use had occurred.

On May 10, 2024, the suspect called 911 to report the sound of gunshots and a man armed with a gun holding a child. Officers arrived and determined no shooting had occurred and no armed suspect was present.

On July 11, 2024, the suspect called 911 to report a shooting with an injured person. The suspect gave a description of people involved. Officers arrived and determined no shooting had occurred and there were no injuries.

On Wednesday, October 2, 2024, pursuant to D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, 58-year-old Angela Herring, of Northwest, was arrested and charged with four counts of Abuse of 911 by the false reporting of a critical incident (Misdemeanor).

CCN: 24106340

###