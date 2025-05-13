MPD Seeking Suspects in Oak Drive Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects who burglarized multiple establishments in Southeast.

On Sunday, May 4, 2025, at approximately 4:30 a.m., the suspects forcibly entered multiple establishments in the 1100 block of Oak Drive, Southeast, took property and then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/yoYXn1_Ka8Q

Anyone who can identify these suspects, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25065473

