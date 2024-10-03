Submit Release
Gov. Justice presents $500,000 check to Bob Burdette Center to expand afterschool tutoring program

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice delivered a $500,000 check today to the Bob Burdette Center to support the expansion of its afterschool program, as it launches a new two-year pilot initiative focused on improving tutoring access for at-risk students in Kanawha County.
 

The pilot program will serve two schools on Charleston’s West Side, Mary C. Snow Elementary and Edgewood Elementary, both located in economically disadvantaged areas. The program’s certified teachers will provide one-on-one tutoring to help students improve their math and reading skills.

