From STEM Student to Engineering Empowerer

As a young girl, Yasmeen (’13, MBA ’23) moved from Mexico to Spokane and entered school without knowing a word of English. It was a daunting challenge, and she often felt lost—except when it came to math. Numbers made sense when nothing else did, and it quickly became her safe space in a world that felt all too overwhelming. It was in her seventh-grade math class that she fell in love with the subject, thanks to an inspiring teacher who made algebra fun and engaging.

“Mrs. Nokes at St. Thomas More was my algebra teacher,” she recalled, “and she made it so fun!”

This love of math eventually led Yasmeen to Gonzaga University, where she decided to pursue engineering. But her journey was far from easy. Like many first-generation college students, she juggled multiple jobs while navigating a rigorous academic program. Whether it was working at the Foley Library and at the Gonzaga in Florence library, waitressing at her family’s restaurant, or interning at Hotstart, she worked tirelessly to make her dream a reality. And through it all, Gonzaga’s close-knit community of supportive professors, mentors, and friends encouraged her to keep going, even when the going got tough.

Yasmeen’s hard work paid off. After earning her degree in mechanical engineering, she secured a full-time position at Hotstart—the company where she interned—and has been with the company for over a decade. But she never forgot how Gonzaga helped her succeed, and she’s now committed to paying it forward. When the time came to create her estate plans, Yasmeen decided to include Gonzaga as a beneficiary of her IRA. Her gift is designated to support students in STEM fields with scholarships—areas where she knows women are still underrepresented and face unique challenges.

“I want to help empower other women to enter these fields and not be discouraged,” Yasmeen explained. “I’ve been there, doubting myself, wondering if I could really do it. I want other women to know that they’re not alone and that they have what it takes to succeed.”

Having relied on scholarships to make her education possible, Yasmeen has firsthand experience with what her generosity will provide, which are opportunities that ensure future women in STEM have the support they need to thrive, just as she did. And she hopes her story will inspire others to make a similar impact.

Gonzaga University’s mission to educate the whole person and promote justice in the world is made possible by the support of alumni and friends like Yasmeen. If you feel inspired by her story and want to make a difference in the lives of students, consider joining her in supporting the University. Whether it’s through a one-time or recurring donation, or by including Gonzaga in your estate plans, you can help transform lives and create opportunities for future generations of Zags.