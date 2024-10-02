VINCENT J. TOMEO INVITES READERS FOR A WALK THROUGH THE GARDEN PATHWAYS OF LIFE

My Cemetery Friends: A Garden of Encounters at Mount Saint Mary in Queens, New York

Author and Poet Vincent J. Tomeo shares the stories he gathered through his daily strolls and meditations in a local cemetery.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- “My Cemetery Friends: A Garden of Encounters at Mount Saint Mary in Queens, New York”, is a series of unique encounters. Tomeo shines a light on the lives of ordinary people he encounters in his daily walks around his local cemetery, learning the stories of their loved ones and their incredible lives. Tomeo composes a book that combines memoir, poetry, and historical facts.Tomeo takes readers along his walk at the beginning of the book, passing by headstones and observing other visitors. He recites the stories he has gathered from the people he has met, sharing the past lives of their loved ones and the many stories he has learned of things that had been overlooked before. Tomeo touches at readers’ heartstrings with a mixture of sadness and humor, illustrating these stories through narratives, poems, and history.ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Vincent J. Tomeo , born and raised in Corona, Queens, NYC, is an acclaimed poet with over 1,146 published works and 108 awards, boasting an impressive international presence. He has recited his poetry throughout the United States and across the globe, including in South Korea, Australia, Africa, Europe, and Italy. Tomeo’s previous works, such as My Cemetery Friends: A Garden of Encounters at Mount Saint Mary in Queens, New York, have earned critical acclaim and multiple awards. This book has even been archived in the Vatican in Rome, Italy, and has received three notable seals: the Pacific Book Review Notable Book Award, the Hollywood Book Reviews Excellent Merit Award, and a recommendation from the United States Review of Books. Among Tomeo's achievements is an Honorable Mention in the Rainer Maria Rilke International Poetry Competition 1999.Copies of “My Cemetery Friends: A Garden of Encounters at Mount Saint Mary in Queens, New York” are available on Amazon , Barnes & Noble, and other digital bookstores. Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.