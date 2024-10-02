Governor Abbott Appoints Saenz To Texas Commission On Law Enforcement

TEXAS, October 2 - October 2, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Sergio Saenz to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement for a term set to expire on August 30, 2027. The Commission establishes and enforces standards to ensure that the people of Texas are served by highly trained and ethical law enforcement, corrections, and telecommunications personnel.

Sergio Saenz of Mission is the president of Rush Salt and CEO of Pro Sodio SA de CV, an international aluminum flux manufacturing company. He is a director of the Hidalgo County Regional Mobility Authority and a member of the Texas Advanced Air Mobility Advisory Committee and the Mid-Valley Airport Master Planning Advisory Committee. Additionally, he is a former volunteer pilot for Angel Flight South Central Texas. Saenz received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and Police Administration and a Master of Business Administration from The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (formerly known as The University of Texas–Pan American).