Resurfacing Work to Temporarily Close Ramps to I-24 East in Nashville

Nashville, Tenn. - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be conducting nighttime lane closures on I-24 and I-40 westbound in Davidson County.

Crews with Vulcan Construction Materials will close the I-24 westbound and I-40 westbound ramps at Exit 53 (I-24 East to Chattanooga) starting Thursday, October 3. Drivers will be detoured onto I-440 westbound (Exit 53 to Memphis) to Nolensville Pike (Exit 6) to enter I-24 East to Chattanooga. Detour signage will be in place (graphic included below).

This closure will begin on Thursday, October 3 at 8 p.m. through Wednesday, October 9 at 5 a.m., excluding weekends.

This closure is necessary for milling and paving activities on I-24 near I-440 to Haywood Lane. This ongoing paving project includes intermittent, alternating lane and road closures on I-24 from mile marker 53 to 57 for sign installation, milling, and paving.

All work is weather-dependent. As always, drivers are reminded to allow additional time, slow down, and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay map (https://smartway.tn.gov). Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.

