Resurfacing Work to Temporarily Close Ramps to I-24 East in Nashville
Nashville, Tenn. - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be conducting nighttime lane closures on I-24 and I-40 westbound in Davidson County.
Crews with Vulcan Construction Materials will close the I-24 westbound and I-40 westbound ramps at Exit 53 (I-24 East to Chattanooga) starting Thursday, October 3. Drivers will be detoured onto I-440 westbound (Exit 53 to Memphis) to Nolensville Pike (Exit 6) to enter I-24 East to Chattanooga. Detour signage will be in place (graphic included below).
This closure will begin on Thursday, October 3 at 8 p.m. through Wednesday, October 9 at 5 a.m., excluding weekends.
This closure is necessary for milling and paving activities on I-24 near I-440 to Haywood Lane. This ongoing paving project includes intermittent, alternating lane and road closures on I-24 from mile marker 53 to 57 for sign installation, milling, and paving.
All work is weather-dependent. As always, drivers are reminded to allow additional time, slow down, and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.
Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay map (https://smartway.tn.gov). Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.