Update No. 5: Suspect in Pawlet triple homicide extradited to Vermont; arraignment expected Thursday

Suspect in Pawlet triple homicide extradited to Vermont; arraignment expected Thursday

PAWLET, Vermont (Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024) — Brian Crossman Jr., 22, of Granville, New York, was extradited to Vermont on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 2, 2024, on a warrant charging him with three counts of aggravated murder arising from the killings of three of his family members in Pawlet last month.

He was jailed without bail at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland. Crossman Jr. is expected to face a judge for arraignment at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Rutland.

Members of the media should contact the Court Clerk’s Office to confirm details of the hearing.

***Update No. 4, 4:25 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2024***

Brian Crossman Jr., 22, of Granville, New York, made an initial appearance Friday afternoon in Warren County Court in Lake George, New York, on a charge of being a fugitive from justice. The charge relates to an arrest warrant for him obtained by the Vermont State Police on three counts of aggravated murder arising from the Sept. 15, 2024, triple homicide of his father, stepmother and stepbrother in Pawlet, Vermont.

Crossman Jr. was remanded to the Warren County Jail without bail pending another hearing in New York court next week. Arrangements for his extradition to Vermont remain pending.

An intake photograph of Crossman Jr. from the Warren County Jail is included with this news release.

***Update No. 3, 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2024***

The Vermont State Police on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect in the killings of three people last weekend in Pawlet.

Brian Crossman Jr., 22, of Granville, New York, faces three counts of aggravated murder arising from the fatal shootings of his father, 46-year-old Brian Crossman Sr.; his stepmother, 41-year-old Erica (Pawlusiak) Crossman; and his 13-year-old stepbrother, Colin Taft. Evidence shows the killings occurred early Sunday morning, Sept. 15, inside the family home on Vermont Route 133 that Crossman Sr. shared with his wife and stepson.

After the issuance of the Vermont arrest warrant, the New York State Police located Crossman Jr. and took him into custody. He is being detained without bail pending an appearance before a New York judge and the initiation of proceedings for his extradition to Vermont. His initial court appearance in New York was expected to occur at 2:30 p.m. Friday in Glens Falls. The timing of his return to Vermont currently is unknown.

The Vermont State Police investigation identified significant evidence that linked Crossman Jr. to the killings, including digital information, statements, injuries, and various interviews. The case is outlined in an affidavit of probable cause in support of the arrest warrant, which is filed with the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Rutland.

VSP worked closely throughout this investigation with the office of Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan. Investigators thank the greater Pawlet community for their continued patience and understanding as this case unfolded throughout the week.

No additional information from the Vermont State Police is available at this time. VSP will send an updated release once Crossman Jr.’s arraignment in Vermont has been scheduled.

***Update No. 2, 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024***

The Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday, Sept. 17, completed autopsies on the three victims whose bodies were found Sunday at their home in Pawlet.

The state police is now able to confirm the identities of the victims as Brian Crossman Sr., 46; his wife, Erica (Pawlusiak) Crossman, 41; and Erica’s son and Brian’s stepson, Colin Taft, 13.

The medical examiner determined that Brian Crossman’s cause of death was gunshot wounds to the head and torso, Erica Crossman’s was a gunshot wound to the head, and Colin Taft’s was multiple gunshot wounds. All three deaths were ruled homicides.

VSP’s investigation remains active and ongoing. No one is currently in custody. Detectives request that any members of the public who have information potentially relevant to this case contact the Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No additional details are available at this time. The state police will continue to provide updates as the investigation proceeds.

***Update No. 1, 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024***

As the investigation continues, the Vermont State Police is able to confirm there are three victims in Pawlet whose deaths are considered suspicious.

The case remains in its early phases as detectives canvass the area and conduct interviews, and the Crime Scene Search Team processes the location. No additional details are available.

VSP continues to ask that anyone with information that could assist investigators call the Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

***Initial news release, 10:40 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024***

The Vermont State Police is investigating suspicious deaths in the Rutland County town of Pawlet.

Early Sunday morning, Sept. 15, 2024, when police received a call reporting a suspicious person. Subsequent investigation led the state police to a residence on Vermont Route 133, where troopers located the deceased victims.

This investigation is in its preliminary stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Field Force Division and Victim Services Unit.

Following processing of the scene by CSST, the victims’ bodies will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for autopsies to determine the cause and manner of death. Their names will be released following confirmation of identities and notification of relatives.

Initial work by detectives indicates this was an isolated event with no identified threat to the community.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case should call the Vermont State Police in Rutland at 802-773-9101 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further information is available at this time. VSP will provide updates as the investigation continues.

