Berlin Barracks / DUI; Leaving the Scene of an Accident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 25A3002215

TROOPER: Trooper Lambert                                           

STATION: VSP-Berlin                    

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 04/04/2024 at 0959 hours

LOCATION: Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: DUI; Leaving the Scene of an Accident

 

ACCUSED: Jeffrey Bahner                                 

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Berlin State Police received a report of a single vehicle crash in Williamstown at the intersection of Route 14 and Circle Street. A vehicle had reportedly hit a power pole. Prior to Trooper’s arrival, the operator, later identified as Jeffrey Bahner, left the scene and failed to report the crash.  Troopers later learned Bahner was at home in his apartment in Williamstown; however, he did not answer the door when Troopers knocked.

Troopers applied for and were granted a search warrant for Bahner’s residence. Upon executing the warrant, Troopers located Bahner inside. Troopers subsequently arrested Bahner for suspicion of DUI. He was processed at the Berlin Barracks and later released with a citation to appear in court at a later date.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 04/23/2025 at 0830 hours 

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

(802)229-9191

 

Legal Disclaimer:

