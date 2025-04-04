Berlin Barracks / DUI; Leaving the Scene of an Accident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3002215
TROOPER: Trooper Lambert
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 04/04/2024 at 0959 hours
LOCATION: Williamstown, VT
VIOLATION: DUI; Leaving the Scene of an Accident
ACCUSED: Jeffrey Bahner
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Berlin State Police received a report of a single vehicle crash in Williamstown at the intersection of Route 14 and Circle Street. A vehicle had reportedly hit a power pole. Prior to Trooper’s arrival, the operator, later identified as Jeffrey Bahner, left the scene and failed to report the crash. Troopers later learned Bahner was at home in his apartment in Williamstown; however, he did not answer the door when Troopers knocked.
Troopers applied for and were granted a search warrant for Bahner’s residence. Upon executing the warrant, Troopers located Bahner inside. Troopers subsequently arrested Bahner for suspicion of DUI. He was processed at the Berlin Barracks and later released with a citation to appear in court at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 04/23/2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: Attached
Trooper David Lambert
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
(802)229-9191
