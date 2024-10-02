Daily Session Report for Wednesday, October 02, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, October 2 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

October 2, 2024

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 12:35 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Waxman.

Communications Received

The Chair is in receipt of the following report:

· An annual report persuant to Act 25 of 1983, from the Pennsylvania Office of Consumer Advocate,

regarding the Budget Request for Fiscal Year 2025 - 2026

The Chair is in receipt of Actuarial Notes from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the following:

· House Bill 1379, Printer’s Number 1539 as Amended by Amendment A05678

· House Bill 1379, Printer’s Number 1539 as Amended by Amendment A05727

Committee on Committes

October 2, 2024

The Speaker makes the following appointments regarding the House Transportation Committee:

David Delloso is appointed the Secretary of the Transportation Committee

The Committee on Committes elected the following:

David Madsen and Melissa Shusterman are elected to the Subcommittee on Transportation Safety.

David Madsen is elected to the Subcommittee on Aviation.

David Delloso is elected to the Subcommittee on Railroads.

David Delloso is elected to the Subcommittee on Ports.

Respectfully submitted,

Carol Hill-Evans

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 548 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 549 Finance

HB 2611 Health

HB 2612 Finance

HB 2613 Education

HB 2614 Transportation

SB 153 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

SB 155 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

SB 1237 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

SB 1317 Judiciary

SB 1319 Professional Licensure

Bills Recommitted

HB 755 To Appropriations

HB 2536 To Appropriations

HB 2561 To Appropriations

SB 668 To Appropriations

SB 765 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HR 549 From Finance as Committed

HR 539 From Game and Fisheries as Committed

HR 437 From Health as Committed

HR 479 From Health as Committed

HR 500 From Health as Committed

HR 503 From Health as Committed

HR 514 From Health as Committed

HR 523 From Health as Committed

HR 524 From Health as Committed

HR 536 From Health as Committed

HR 538 From Health as Committed

HR 543 From Health as Committed

HB 1077 From Appropriations as Committed

HB 2189 From Appropriations as Committed

HB 1858 From Game and Fisheries as Committed

HB 1894 From Game and Fisheries as Committed

HB 2531 From Game and Fisheries as Committed

HB 2583 From Game and Fisheries as Committed

HB 2608 From Game and Fisheries as Committed

HB 2094 From Health as Committed

HB 2549 From Health as Committed

HB 2533 From Human Services as Amended

HB 977 From Judiciary as Amended

HB 2525 From Judiciary as Committed

HB 2610 From Professional Licensure as Committed

HB 1541 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HB 1571 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended

SB 1056 From Finance as Amended

SB 67 From Game and Fisheries as Committed

SB 698 From Game and Fisheries as Committed

SB 840 From Health as Committed

SB 1080 From Health as Committed

SB 169 From Judiciary as Committed

SB 170 From Judiciary as Committed

SB 267 From Judiciary as Committed

SB 1118 From Judiciary as Committed

SB 1213 From Judiciary as Committed

SB 1228 From Judiciary as Committed

SB 142 From Professional Licensure as Committed

SB 1255 From Professional Licensure as Committed

SB 144 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 1541

HB 1571

HB 1994

HB 2412

HB 2610

SB 144

SB 169

SB 170

SB 801

SB 840

SB 1051

SB 1080

SB 1118

SB 1213

SB 1241

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 323 A Resolution designating the month of August 2024 as "Civic Health Month" in Pennsylvania. 105-97 HR 359 A Resolution designating the month of October 2024 as "Hawk Mountain Sanctuary Bird Migration Month" in Pennsylvania. 201-1 HR 372 A Resolution designating April 18, 2024, as "Lineworker Appreciation Day" in Pennsylvania. 200-2 HR 511 A Resolution designating the week of September 23 through 29, 2024, as "Rail Safety Week" in Pennsylvania. 201-1 HR 516 A Resolution recognizing October 10, 2024, as "National Day of the Republic of China (Taiwan)" in Pennsylvania. 201-1 HR 525 A Resolution recognizing the month of September 2024 as "National Recovery Month" in Pennsylvania. 201-1 HR 527 A Resolution designating the month of September 2024 as "Healthy Hunger-Free Kids Month" in Pennsylvania. 201-1

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, October 7, 2024 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.