Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,445 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,908 in the last 365 days.

Daily Session Report for Wednesday, October 02, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, October 2 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

October 2, 2024

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 12:35 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Waxman.

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair is in receipt of the following report:

 

·         An annual report persuant to Act 25 of 1983, from the Pennsylvania Office of Consumer Advocate,

regarding the Budget Request for Fiscal Year 2025 - 2026

 

The Chair is in receipt of Actuarial Notes from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the following:

 

·         House Bill 1379, Printer’s Number 1539 as Amended by Amendment A05678

·         House Bill 1379, Printer’s Number 1539 as Amended by Amendment A05727

 

Committee on Committes

October 2, 2024

 

The Speaker makes the following appointments regarding the House Transportation Committee:

 

David Delloso is appointed the Secretary of the Transportation Committee

 

 

The Committee on Committes elected the following:

 

David Madsen and Melissa Shusterman are elected to the Subcommittee on Transportation Safety.

David Madsen is elected to the Subcommittee on Aviation.

David Delloso is elected to the Subcommittee on Railroads.

David Delloso is elected to the Subcommittee on Ports.

 

Respectfully submitted,

Carol Hill-Evans

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 548     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 549     Finance

 

HB 2611   Health

HB 2612   Finance

HB 2613   Education

HB 2614   Transportation

 

SB 153      Agriculture And Rural Affairs

SB 155      Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

SB 1237    Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

SB 1317    Judiciary

SB 1319    Professional Licensure

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 755        To Appropriations

HB 2536      To Appropriations

HB 2561      To Appropriations

 

SB 668         To Appropriations

SB 765         To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HR 549        From Finance as Committed

HR 539        From Game and Fisheries as Committed

HR 437        From Health as Committed

HR 479        From Health as Committed

HR 500        From Health as Committed

HR 503        From Health as Committed

HR 514        From Health as Committed

HR 523        From Health as Committed

HR 524        From Health as Committed  

HR 536        From Health as Committed

HR 538        From Health as Committed

HR 543        From Health as Committed

 

HB 1077      From Appropriations as Committed

HB 2189      From Appropriations as Committed

HB 1858      From Game and Fisheries as Committed

HB 1894      From Game and Fisheries as Committed

HB 2531      From Game and Fisheries as Committed

HB 2583      From Game and Fisheries as Committed

HB 2608      From Game and Fisheries as Committed

HB 2094      From Health as Committed

HB 2549      From Health as Committed

HB 2533      From Human Services as Amended

HB 977        From Judiciary as Amended

HB 2525      From Judiciary as Committed

HB 2610      From Professional Licensure as Committed

HB 1541      From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HB 1571      From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended

 

SB 1056       From Finance as Amended

SB 67           From Game and Fisheries as Committed

SB 698         From Game and Fisheries as Committed

SB 840         From Health as Committed

SB 1080       From Health as Committed

SB 169         From Judiciary as Committed

SB 170         From Judiciary as Committed

SB 267         From Judiciary as Committed

SB 1118       From Judiciary as Committed

SB 1213       From Judiciary as Committed

SB 1228       From Judiciary as Committed

SB 142         From Professional Licensure as Committed

SB 1255       From Professional Licensure as Committed

SB 144         From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 1541

HB 1571

HB 1994

HB 2412

HB 2610

 

SB 144

SB 169

SB 170

SB 801

SB 840

SB 1051

SB 1080

SB 1118

SB 1213

SB 1241

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 323

A Resolution designating the month of August 2024 as "Civic Health Month" in Pennsylvania.           

105-97

HR 359

A Resolution designating the month of October 2024 as "Hawk Mountain Sanctuary Bird Migration Month" in Pennsylvania.

201-1

HR 372

A Resolution designating April 18, 2024, as "Lineworker Appreciation Day" in Pennsylvania.           

200-2

HR 511

A Resolution designating the week of September 23 through 29, 2024, as "Rail Safety Week" in Pennsylvania.           

201-1

HR 516

A Resolution recognizing October 10, 2024, as "National Day of the Republic of China (Taiwan)" in Pennsylvania.           

201-1

HR 525

A Resolution recognizing the month of September 2024 as "National Recovery Month" in Pennsylvania.           

201-1

HR 527

A Resolution designating the month of September 2024 as "Healthy Hunger-Free Kids Month" in Pennsylvania.           

201-1

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, October 7, 2024  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Daily Session Report for Wednesday, October 02, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more