Daily Session Report for Wednesday, October 02, 2024
PENNSYLVANIA, October 2 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
October 2, 2024
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 12:35 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Waxman.
Communications Received
The Chair is in receipt of the following report:
· An annual report persuant to Act 25 of 1983, from the Pennsylvania Office of Consumer Advocate,
regarding the Budget Request for Fiscal Year 2025 - 2026
The Chair is in receipt of Actuarial Notes from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the following:
· House Bill 1379, Printer’s Number 1539 as Amended by Amendment A05678
· House Bill 1379, Printer’s Number 1539 as Amended by Amendment A05727
Committee on Committes
October 2, 2024
The Speaker makes the following appointments regarding the House Transportation Committee:
David Delloso is appointed the Secretary of the Transportation Committee
The Committee on Committes elected the following:
David Madsen and Melissa Shusterman are elected to the Subcommittee on Transportation Safety.
David Madsen is elected to the Subcommittee on Aviation.
David Delloso is elected to the Subcommittee on Railroads.
David Delloso is elected to the Subcommittee on Ports.
Respectfully submitted,
Carol Hill-Evans
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 548 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HR 549 Finance
HB 2611 Health
HB 2612 Finance
HB 2613 Education
HB 2614 Transportation
SB 153 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
SB 155 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
SB 1237 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
SB 1317 Judiciary
SB 1319 Professional Licensure
Bills Recommitted
HB 755 To Appropriations
HB 2536 To Appropriations
HB 2561 To Appropriations
SB 668 To Appropriations
SB 765 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HR 549 From Finance as Committed
HR 539 From Game and Fisheries as Committed
HR 437 From Health as Committed
HR 479 From Health as Committed
HR 500 From Health as Committed
HR 503 From Health as Committed
HR 514 From Health as Committed
HR 523 From Health as Committed
HR 524 From Health as Committed
HR 536 From Health as Committed
HR 538 From Health as Committed
HR 543 From Health as Committed
HB 1077 From Appropriations as Committed
HB 2189 From Appropriations as Committed
HB 1858 From Game and Fisheries as Committed
HB 1894 From Game and Fisheries as Committed
HB 2531 From Game and Fisheries as Committed
HB 2583 From Game and Fisheries as Committed
HB 2608 From Game and Fisheries as Committed
HB 2094 From Health as Committed
HB 2549 From Health as Committed
HB 2533 From Human Services as Amended
HB 977 From Judiciary as Amended
HB 2525 From Judiciary as Committed
HB 2610 From Professional Licensure as Committed
HB 1541 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed
HB 1571 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended
SB 1056 From Finance as Amended
SB 67 From Game and Fisheries as Committed
SB 698 From Game and Fisheries as Committed
SB 840 From Health as Committed
SB 1080 From Health as Committed
SB 169 From Judiciary as Committed
SB 170 From Judiciary as Committed
SB 267 From Judiciary as Committed
SB 1118 From Judiciary as Committed
SB 1213 From Judiciary as Committed
SB 1228 From Judiciary as Committed
SB 142 From Professional Licensure as Committed
SB 1255 From Professional Licensure as Committed
SB 144 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 1541
HB 1571
HB 1994
HB 2412
HB 2610
SB 144
SB 169
SB 170
SB 801
SB 840
SB 1051
SB 1080
SB 1118
SB 1213
SB 1241
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution designating the month of August 2024 as "Civic Health Month" in Pennsylvania.
|
105-97
|
A Resolution designating the month of October 2024 as "Hawk Mountain Sanctuary Bird Migration Month" in Pennsylvania.
|
201-1
|
A Resolution designating April 18, 2024, as "Lineworker Appreciation Day" in Pennsylvania.
|
200-2
|
A Resolution designating the week of September 23 through 29, 2024, as "Rail Safety Week" in Pennsylvania.
|
201-1
|
A Resolution recognizing October 10, 2024, as "National Day of the Republic of China (Taiwan)" in Pennsylvania.
|
201-1
|
A Resolution recognizing the month of September 2024 as "National Recovery Month" in Pennsylvania.
|
201-1
|
A Resolution designating the month of September 2024 as "Healthy Hunger-Free Kids Month" in Pennsylvania.
|
201-1
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Monday, October 7, 2024 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
