The 2nd Annual Health Equity Forum Gathers Global Health Leaders During the 2024 United Nations General Assembly

Enrique Arbeláez, Health Equity Forum Co-Founder, Sergio Fernandez de Cordova, Executive Chairman, PVBLIC Foundation, Kerry Bannigan, Managing Director, PVBLIC Foundation and Carlos Macias, Program Manager, Health Equity Forum

Leading Experts and Global Advocates Addressed Critical Health Inequities at the United Nations Headquarters in the Forum’s second year.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2nd Annual Health Equity Forum , a high-profile gathering of global leaders, policymakers, health experts, and advocates, took place at the United Nations Headquarters on Thursday, September 26, during the 2024 United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) High-Level Week. The Forum discussed innovative strategies and solutions to address persistent health inequities and the social determinants of health that continue to impact underserved and marginalized communities worldwide.Building on last year’s inaugural event momentum, the 2024 Health Equity Forum featured keynote addresses, panel discussions, and collaborative dialogues to drive actionable change. The event provided a critical platform for fostering groundbreaking initiatives and partnerships that can lead to lasting change. Some of the Featured Panels included:• Gilead’s Vice President Carmen Villar and Postdoctoral Research Fellow Dr. Martez Smith shared the importance of harnessing the collective strength of global communities to advance innovation in HIV by incorporating the voices of people living with the disease at every stage of the development process through early collaboration and community partnerships.• Dr. Esteban López, Doxy.me Chief Medical Officer and Global Black Economic Forum’s CEO Alphonso David unveiled the hidden drivers of health inequities, which are often-overlooked factors contributing to health inequity, such as the impact of food deserts, generational poverty, and implicit bias in healthcare.• Dr. Edith Bracho-Sanchez from Columbia University Medical Center interviewed Nancy Easton, founder, and executive director at Wellness in Schools, about the importance of thinking about food as a driver of equity and childhood success.• Humana’s National Associate VP, strategy Advancement, Health Equity, and Social Impact, Tamara Smith, shared strategies for empowering communities to advance health equity and creating pathways for systemic change regardless of background or circumstance in a conversation with The Root Cause Coalition President Dr. Mya Price and Humana Chief Health Equity and Community Impact Officer Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health. Dr. Keith Leaphart.• Health Equity Forum Co-founder Enrique Arbeláez hosted a fireside chat with Dr. Stephen Shaya, Managing Director of Akkad Holdings and Executive Servant Leader at J & B Medical. Dr. Shaya discussed his family's inspirational journey in healthcare and the company’s values-driven vision for creating a more equitable world, highlighting innovative partnerships with the Navajo Nation and veteran communities.• Green Sands Equity CEO Reema Khan discussed some exciting healthcare diagnostics innovations with Guardant Health Co-founder, Chairman, and co-CEO Dr. Helmy Eltoukhy and Co-founder and co-CEO AmirAli Talasaz.• Steve Ducos, Head of Paid Media Capability and Culturally Inclusive Marketing at Johnson & Johnson led an insightful conversation with IPG Mediabrands Health Global President Melissa Gordon-Ring and Publicis Health CEO Stephen Farquhar about the role of media in deploying effective and inclusive healthcare messaging.• Lili Gil Valletta, Culture+ Group CEO, examined how cutting-edge innovations transform the healthcare supply chain to enhance global accessibility and equity with Bright Path CEO Tony Quinones and Renaissance Medical Foundation’s Chairman of the Board, Dr. Henry Ruiz.“We are so proud to see the Health Equity Forum grow and evolve,” said Stephen Keppel, President of PVBLIC Foundation . “The Health Equity Forum provides a unique platform for leaders from diverse sectors to come together, share knowledge, develop strategies, and take action to close the gaps in health access and outcomes worldwide.”This exclusive by-invitation-only occasion harnessed a special spirit of collaboration and a sense of urgency to address health disparities and advocate for better health outcomes for all, with a focus on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3 (Good Health and Wellbeing) and 10 (Reduced Inequalities).“By the end of the day, it was clear that real momentum was building, with at least five different partnerships already forming among attendees—each focused on co-creating solutions to scale impact. This is exactly what the Health Equity Forum is all about: moving beyond talks and into actionable steps that drive real change. I'm both inspired and motivated by what we’ve started here, and I extend an open invitation to everyone ready to join this movement, co-create, and help shape the future of health equity.” said Enrique Arbeláez, Health Equity Forum Co-Founder.We also want to thank our program partners for their unwavering commitment to health equity. Their leadership and support have been instrumental in expanding the Health Equity Forum in its second year, and we look forward to the transformative change we will achieve together.Founding Partners:Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades to create a healthier world for all people.Akkad Holdings is the family office of Dr Stephen Shaya, an influential family office focusing on investing in opportunities that leverage J&B Medical’s global channels to improve global health.CIEN+ Health is one of the top healthcare agencies in North America that provides innovative research technologies and creative solutions for pharmaceutical and healthcare companies that want to accelerate their impact and commercial growth by tapping into the power of diverse market segments.PVBLIC Foundation is an innovative non-profit organization that mobilizes media, data, and technology for sustainable development and social impact around the world. PVBLIC serves as the fiduciary and program manager of the Health Equity Forum.Program Partners:Humana Inc. is a health and well-being company that offers healthcare benefits to medical and specialty members. It is based in Louisville, Kentucky, and is the fourth-largest health insurance provider in the U.S.Relevant+ has a mission to empower the U.S. Hispanic community through authentic media representation and community impact.Guardant Health is a company dedicated to helping patients at all stages of cancer live longer and healthier lives through the power of blood tests and the data they unlock.We believe health and wellness are the greatest social equalizers, and our vision is to nurture a coalition of action-driven partners to galvanize change, create a lasting impact, and ultimately improve health and wellness for all.Join us as we continue on this transformative journey toward health equity.

Health Equity Forum 2024

