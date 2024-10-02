Man charged in California courthouse explosion also accused of 3 arson fires

Nathaniel McGuire, 20, was charged by federal officials last week with maliciously damaging a building with an explosive. He is also being charged with arson of forest land in connection with three fires that occurred on the outskirts of Santa Maria, a city of about 110,000 in California’s central coast region, that officials say were set in preparation for the courthouse attack.

