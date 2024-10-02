Submit Release
LA County cities asks state Supreme Court to take up zero-bail challenge

Attorneys for 22 cities have filed a petition asking the California Supreme Court to review the Los Angeles County Superior Court’s implementation of a zero-bail policy last year that eliminated cash bail for all but the most serious of crimes.

