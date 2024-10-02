LA County cities asks state Supreme Court to take up zero-bail challenge

Attorneys for 22 cities have filed a petition asking the California Supreme Court to review the Los Angeles County Superior Court’s implementation of a zero-bail policy last year that eliminated cash bail for all but the most serious of crimes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.