October 2, 2024

Supreme Court of Maryland holds off-site oral arguments in Baltimore City

Baltimore City Public School students from Frederick Douglass High participate in unique legal education opportunity

BALTIMORE, Md. – On Wednesday, October 2, 2024, the Supreme Court of Maryland held oral arguments in Baltimore City as part of an ongoing outreach effort to educate students on the Maryland court system. The arguments were heard at Frederick Douglass High School’s Northwestern High School campus and livestreamed. The former Northwestern High School is the temporary site for Frederick Douglass High School as it undergoes renovations. This marks the third time in recent history that the Supreme Court held oral arguments outside the City of Annapolis. The Supreme Court of Maryland will continue to hold oral arguments at secondary or post-secondary educational institutions twice per term year at locations throughout Maryland.

“Holding oral arguments in the community, especially in schools, is an important part of the Maryland Judiciary’s community outreach efforts, which help further public understanding of the work of the courts,” said Chief Justice Matthew J. Fader, Supreme Court of Maryland. “Holding arguments outside of Annapolis provides an opportunity to bring civic education directly to students, teachers, and the local community, and to give the members of the Court the opportunity to meet and engage with the students. I want to thank the staff at Baltimore City Public Schools for their support of this program, for allowing us to hold oral arguments at the historic Frederick Douglass High School, and for supporting the attendance of students from other Baltimore City high schools.”

Fifteen Baltimore City Public Schools and/or private schools and universities participated, including Baltimore City College High School, the University of Baltimore, Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, Bard High School Early College Baltimore, City Neighbors High School, Digital Harbor High School, Forest Park High School, Frederick Douglass High School, Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School, Morgan State University, Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, Roland Park Country School, St. Francis Academy, The Catholic High School of Baltimore, and Western High School.

After oral arguments were heard, the students participated in a question-and-answer session with the justices covering topics such as judicial procedure, their paths to the bench, and educational advice for aspiring attorneys.

“I am honored to have brought the Supreme Court of Maryland to Baltimore City for the first time in the Court’s history through this unique initiative,” said Justice Shirley M. Watts, Supreme Court of Maryland, who represents the Sixth Appellate Judicial Circuit (Baltimore City). “Founded in 1883, Frederick Douglass High School was the first school in Maryland to provide a high school education to African American students. Justice Thurgood Marshall was a graduate of Frederick Douglass High School, and the high school has produced alumni who have been local and national leaders in law, government, business, and entertainment. Given the school’s rich history, it is fitting that the Supreme Court chose to hold oral arguments at the historic Frederick Douglass High School. I join Chief Justice Fader in thanking Baltimore City Public Schools for providing this outstanding educational opportunity.”

“On the 57th anniversary of the day in which Thurgood Marshall, one of Frederick Douglass High School’s most distinguished alumni, took his constitutional oath to serve as Justice on the Supreme Court of the United States, we are honored to have hosted the justices of the Maryland Supreme Court at our school today. We are thankful for Justice Shirley M. Watts and the Maryland Supreme Court for providing this experience to our school community,” said David Verdi, Principal of Frederick Douglass High School. “We are incredibly grateful for their time, wisdom, and willingness to inspire the next generation of leaders.”

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in two cases – Homer Walton, et al. v. Premier Soccer Club, Inc., et al., and State of Maryland v. Dominick Scarboro. A description of each case and archived recording of the oral arguments can be found on the Supreme Court web page.

The Supreme Court’s off-site oral arguments are made possible by the Amended Administrative Order on the Supreme Court of Maryland Sitting Temporarily Outside of the City of Annapolis issued on November 16, 2023. The administrative order calls for the rotation of the temporary sittings of the Supreme Court beginning in September Term 2023. The justice from the host circuit selects the educational institution to host oral arguments, with the approval of the full Supreme Court.

The Appellate Court of Maryland also hosts oral arguments outside of Annapolis. Under Maryland law, the Appellate Court sits only in Annapolis with one exception: the court’s chief judge can set arguments at either of Maryland’s law schools. The Appellate Court has traditionally held one day of oral arguments at University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law in the fall and at University of Baltimore School of Law in the spring.

