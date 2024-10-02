InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Alternative Footwear Laces to Quickly Secure and Tighten Shoes

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oliver B. of Emerson, NJ is the creator of the NueLace, a set of improved shoe laces that secure to footwear eyelets via hook-style arms rather than the actual laces. The hooks keep the rest of the laces in place to secure and tighten shoes to the feet.The device is comprised of a vein-like centerpiece that travels parallel to the sides of the shoe, and a multiple hook-style arms that stem perpendicularly from the centerpiece to tighten the shoe around the wearer’s foot. The number of arms can vary depending on the type of shoe (e.g., a dress shoe can have 2 to 3 arms, while a sneaker can have 5 to 7).The device is held to the shoe via a cuff link-like connector and the eyelets. The centerpiece houses a string connected to each of the arms that go through the shoe’s eyelets. The center string pulls on each of the arms and increases the pressure that is being exerted on the tongue and sides of the shoe, in turn, securely fastening the shoe. Ultimately, the device offers a quicker way to secure shoes without having to tie laces.The market for alternatives to traditional shoe laces has been growing, driven by the demand for convenience, accessibility, and style. This market caters to a diverse range of consumers, including athletes, children, the elderly, and individuals with mobility issues. Popular alternatives include elastic laces, no-tie laces, hook and loop fasteners, and dial and wire (e.g., BOA) systems. While some of these devices are useful, they can take away from a shoe’s style and aesthetic.There is an increased focus on products that offer ease of use for those with disabilities or those who struggle with traditional laces. The demand for products that allow for customization and versatility in style is high. Consumers have preferences toward footwear that enhances comfort without taking away from these customization options. With continuous innovation and a focus on meeting specific consumer needs, this market is poised for further expansion. The NueLace device is innovative, versatile, and offers an aesthetically pleasing shoelace system that would significantly expand any manufacturer’s product line.Oliver filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his NueLace product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the NueLace can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.