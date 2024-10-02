U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Robert Wittman for Virginia’s 1st Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Rob Wittman to represent Virginia's First Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

"Representative Rob Wittman has been a champion in Congress, representing his constituents by standing up for pro-growth solutions such as lowering taxes and reducing regulatory red tape," said Moore Hallmark, Vice President & Managing Director of Regional Government Affairs at the U.S. Chamber. "The Chamber is proud to support Representative Wittman in his re-election campaign, and we look forward to working together in the 119th Congress to pass legislation that will benefit all hardworking job creators and Americans."

"Local businesses are the heartbeat of our communities in Virginia’s First District,” said Wittman. “They fuel job creation and energize our local economies, supporting Virginian families every day. I am committed to advancing pro-growth policies that incentivize rehiring, cut through bureaucratic red tape, and revitalize our domestic supply chain. It is an honor to receive the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and I look forward to continuing to champion policies that drive growth and support our business community here in the Commonwealth.”

##