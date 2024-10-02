U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Maria Salazar for Florida’s 27th Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Maria Salazar to represent Florida’s Twenty-Seventh Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

"Representative Maria Salazar has been a champion in Congress, representing her constituents by standing up for pro-growth solutions such as lower taxes and cutting burdensome regulations," said Moore Hallmark, Vice President and Managing Director of Regional Government Affairs. "The Chamber is proud to support Representative Salazar in her re-election campaign, and we look forward to working together in the 119th Congress to pass legislation that will benefit all hardworking job creators and Americans."

"I greatly appreciate this recognition and endorsement by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Creating economic opportunities for the district I represent as well as our nation is one of my top priorities in Congress, and a focal point of my work on the Small Business Committee. I’ve helped thousands in my district find good jobs through numerous job fairs, and I’ve secured funding for new community projects that foster economic growth,” said Salazar. “As the daughter of Cuban political refugees, my parents instilled in me the value of hard work. Their example inspires me to work each day to empower individuals and small businesses so they are able to prosper."

