U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Derrick Van Orden for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Derrick Van Orden to represent Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

"The U.S. Chamber is pleased to announce our support and endorsement for Representative Derrick Van Orden in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District," said John Kirchner, Vice President with the Chamber's Regional Team. "Representative Van Orden has been a champion for job creators and workers across Western Wisconsin and is a key leader in supporting growth and opportunity for his constituents. We are proud to stand with him and look forward to working together in the 119th Congress."

“I would like to thank the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for endorsing my re-election campaign. I am proud to be on the front lines of pushing back on regulations and policies that have made it harder to be a business owner and more difficult to balance the family budget,” said Rep. Van Orden. “It’s clear now more than ever that our country’s economy is heading in the wrong direction and course correction must happen now. As a small business owner myself, I look forward to being a champion for policies that lower costs and promote job creation when voters in western Wisconsin send me back to Washington to fight for their families and small businesses in November.”

