U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. David Joyce for Ohio’s 14th Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. David Joyce to represent Ohio’s Fourteenth Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“There is no better legislator in Congress to fight for economic growth and jobs in Ohio than Dave Joyce,” said Rodney Davis, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs of the Chamber. “I met Dave on his first day in Washington and have witnessed his bipartisan leadership since day one, and I am excited to see the U.S. Chamber recognize his efforts today."

"I am honored to receive the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for my work to bring investments and jobs back to Ohio. I will always fight for policies that create jobs, support small businesses, and spur economic growth,” said Congressman Joyce. “I look forward to my continued work with our state and local chambers on behalf of northeast Ohio's job creators, and the workers and families they support."

