Tony’s Tacos Cuts Prices, Permanently Reducing the Average Meal Ticket by 20 Percent

Mike Scotto, Owner of Tony's Tacos, Will Permanently Reduce the Average Meal Ticket by 20 Percent at all Locations Tony's Tacos has four locations in Garden City, Floral Park, Franklin Square and Huntington Tony’s Tacos, founded in 2020, is known for its fusion of Italian and Mexican cuisine including 18 different types of tacos.

Tony’s Tacos reduces prices to help customers battle high inflation and rising costs, owner Mike Scotto encourages other restaurants to follow his lead

Instead of raising prices to offset rising costs, I believe that by cutting prices, more customers will be able to enjoy a meal out, which will increase overall traffic to the restaurant.” — Mike Scotto, Owner of Tony’s Tacos

GARDEN CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tony’s Tacos is a growing restaurant group with locations in Garden City, Franklin Square, Floral Park and Huntington. Owner Mike Scotto announced that starting immediately, all Tony’s Taco’s locations will implement price changes that will reduce, by 20 percent, the average meal ticket. This pricing change is permanent. Tony’s Tacos, founded in 2020, is known for its fusion of Italian and Mexican cuisine including 18 different types of tacos.“The best strategy to fight inflation, both for business owners and consumers, is to lower the profit margins by reducing prices and increasing the number of people who can afford to dine out. Instead of raising prices to offset rising costs, I believe that by cutting prices, more customers will be able to enjoy a meal out, which will increase overall traffic to the restaurant. Contrary to what many may believe, this approach allows restaurant owners to maintain the same or even higher profits by serving more customers. At the same time, this helps the community by making dining out more affordable . With lower prices, customers can enjoy a night out more often without feeling financial strain. This is a win-win situation that supports both the business and the customer, and I hope this approach inspires other restaurant owners to do the same,” explained Mike Scotto, Owner of Tony’s Tacos.According to the most recent (September 2024) Consumer Price Index, food prices are up 28 percent since 2019. The Federal Reserve Consumer Price Index reports show that urban dining out has increased 24 percent since 2020. These increases are costing Long Island families thousands of dollars every year.Over the past several months, Mr. Scotto took the time to analyze his growing operation, menu and procedures. He found ways to adjust his menu, improve efficiency and reduce costs. These actions and shrinking profit margins has allowed him to implement the price changes at all his locations. Growing up in Italy , my family always made sure we had what we needed, but dining out at restaurants was something we couldn’t afford. That experience stayed with me. When I came to the United States with very little, I worked relentlessly to build a career driven by the desire to create something better for myself and others. Now, as the owner of four successful restaurants, I want to give more people the chance to enjoy the experience of dining out – something I once couldn’t do,” said Scotto.Tony’s Tacos has locations in Garden City, Franklin Square, Floral Park and Huntington. To learn more about the restaurants and food offerings, visit: https://www.tonystaco.com/ -END-

