Rick Barlow on Math Reform: Opening Doors to Future-Ready Learning

Rick Barlow - Mathematics Program Coordinator at the Sonoma County Office of Education. Previous International Baccalaureate Coordinator at the International School of Monterey

California math reforms center new approaches to engage young learners

I believe that by engaging deeply with mathematics on a conceptual level, students enhance their ability to communicate effectively and discover innovative ways to express themselves.” — Rick Barlow

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rick Barlow the Mathematics Program Coordinator at the Sonoma County Office of Education, having previously been the International Baccalaureate Coordinator at the International School of Monterey issued the following on math reforms to engage young learners:It has been almost one year since the California State Board of Education implemented its revised math instructional framework, which prioritizes conceptual learning. The revised framework is a renewed approach that emphasizes understanding concepts instead of merely covering standards. I believe this shift to a more conceptual, inquiry-based approach to teaching math is crucial for adopting a future-ready mindset that best serves young learners. While the framework has its critics, moving away from traditional teaching methods prepares students for the challenges of the future.No matter the frame of reference, the truth remains: Math is a means of global communication. How students learn it, however, decides whether they can transfer this form of communication beyond the classroom and apply it in a world of increasing complexity and accelerating change.As educators of tomorrow’s world leaders, it is imperative that we give our students the best advantage possible in a globalized world where competition for STEM jobs and other math-related fields is increasingly fierce.In the United States, according to the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), mathematics skills aren’t keeping up with global trends. In fact, the latest PISA factsheet from 2022 shows the U.S. students performing slightly below the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development average in mathematics. And in California, the Nation’s Report Card indicates students are underperforming in comparison to national averages based on the National Assessment of Educational Progress results.Shift towards inquiry-based practicesInformed by my experiences, I am sure that an inquiry-based education system is what California needs. Rather than memorizing rules, learners ask questions, make conjectures, and test their hypotheses to understand concepts on a deeper level. Students engage with real world examples to problem solve in ways that will give them an advantage once they enter the workforce.Facts remain an essential component, but they are not the ultimate goal. Instead, they serve as a foundation for students to explore conceptual and transferable ideas through the revised math instructional framework’s "big ideas in mathematics," such as Reasoning with Data or Exploring Changing Quantities.According to California State guidelines, students analyze these "big ideas" through inquiry-based learning, which helps them gain intellectual depth and understanding. This approach not only enhances critical thinking skills but also allows them to see the practical, real-world applications of mathematical principles more clearly.Beyond solving equationsLearners in an inquiry-based curriculum maintain academic rigor while adding coherence across grade levels through big ideas. At the International Baccalaureate, where I previously served to support students through the rigorous curriculum, inquiry-based learning is fully integrated within the curricular framework of every subject. By dictating topics and concepts discussed in the classroom through their own line of questioning—and that of their peers—our students develop a more profound relationship to the concepts they are learning.Mathematics education often leaves students asking, “Why are we learning this?” Instead of solely focusing on test preparation, students benefit from understanding how math solves problems, why it is important, how major math ideas connect, and where math applies in everyday life. This equips them with a transferable understanding that extends beyond the classroom, fostering practical and relevant skills.I believe that by engaging deeply with mathematics on a conceptual level, students enhance their ability to communicate effectively and discover innovative ways to express themselves. Mathematical principles and applications reach beyond linguistic, cultural, and individual boundaries, fostering new connections among young learners and promoting adaptability in an increasingly interconnected world.Inquiry-based learning also enhances critical thinking skills, a coveted skill in today’s job market that young people can apply to other lessons, and even beyond the classroom. By learning to ask questions, test hypotheses, and challenge assumptions, a more conceptual mathematics education prepares students to think critically and contribute innovative solutions to pressing global challenges such as climate change.And of course, the ever-evolving face of technology requires a deeper understanding of mathematics, beyond memorizing rules and formulas. Fostering a more creative, real-world approach to mathematics learning is key to tomorrow’s STEM workers and those who will be building the future technologies to solve issues facing our world.Embracing new frameworksIn an increasingly globalized world, math education goes beyond solving for “x” to cultivate skills essential for success. Understanding how math solves real-world problems, its significance, and its practical applications equips students with a transferable understanding and a future-ready mindset. California recognizes this shift, reflecting it in their guidelines for a more holistic approach to mathematics education, which marks a positive step forward.As a former IB Coordinator , I know that this type of thinking and education can benefit students if we let it. Without sacrificing a rigorous pursuit of academic excellence, we can embrace an inquiry-based approach to learning that blends conceptual frameworks into the curriculum.

