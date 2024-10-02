InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Trash Receptacle with Replaceable Rodent Traps Installed in its Base

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kelvin W. of Linden, NJ is the creator of Trash Can Bait Stations, a modified trash receptacle with a rodent trap integrated into the base. Mice and rats are drawn into the receptacle and trapped in a humane trap for easy and convenient disposal. The station is stored in a pull-out base within the receptacle. Each trap station is equipped with glue paper and bait to attract mice, rats, and other rodents to the receptacle.Rodents can enter the housing via several different entry points within the base. When the top of the receptacle is opened, users can view trapped rodents through a transparent window. To empty the trap, the trap can be pulled out of the base and replaced as needed. The receptacle may be available in different sizes to accommodate homes, garages, schools, hospitals, restaurants, and numerous other areas. Ultimately, the trash receptacles help curb rodent populations in an area with a simple, effective, and humane trap.The market for rodent traps is a well-established but continuously evolving industry due to increasing awareness of pest control needs in both residential and commercial environments. It is driven by factors such as urbanization, growing populations, and rising hygiene standards, along with the need for environmentally friendly, non-toxic, and humane solutions. This pest control market is projected to grow from approximately $3.8 billion in 2022 to around $6 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5-6%.While traps like snap traps, glue traps, live bait traps, etc. are useful and effective, some rodents may be attracted to nearby trash receptacles rather than the bait. Consumers and businesses are constantly looking for new, easier, and more effective methods of trapping rodents to prevent infestations. The Trash Can Bait Stations offer a multifunctional trash receptacle that doubles as a bait station to trap rodents. The device is innovative and versatile, offering a significant enhancement to any manufacturer’s product line.Kelvin filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Trash Can Bait Stations product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Trash Can Bait Stations can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com

