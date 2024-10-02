JX Truck Center Ranked Among Largest Private Companies on Deloitte’s 2024 Wisconsin 75™

JX Truck Center is proud to be ranked on Deloitte’s Wisconsin 75™, recognizing the 75 largest private companies in the state based on sales revenue. This marks the 19th time JX has earned a spot on the prestigious list!

JX Truck Center’s Hannah Freeman, third-generation of JX, credits the company’s success to its team, which offers tailored solutions to fit the various needs of fleets, owner-operators, and everyone in between.

“From service and parts to leasing and rentals, we provide custom-tailored solutions for every customer that walks in our front door. Our journey has been marked by resilience and adaptability. We’ve weathered economic recessions and thrived during a global pandemic, a testament to our strong business ethics and commitment to excellence. This growth has been accompanied by an evolution in how we conduct business, raising the bar for our employees and corporate responsibility.”

“The private companies that make up the Wisconsin 75 set the standard for what’s possible when a business is committed to making an impact both within their organization and the community. We’re proud to recognize their contribution to our economy and state for the 22nd year,” said P.J. DiStefano, Wisconsin managing partner of Deloitte LLP.

JX Truck Center has been featured on the list 19 times.

Deloitte’s annual Wisconsin 75 list salutes the largest privately held Wisconsin-based companies. These companies play a key role in the state’s economy. The Wisconsin 75 list is selected based on annual sales revenue.

To be eligible for Deloitte’s Wisconsin 75 recognition, companies must have majority ownership by individuals, families, employee stock ownership plans, or private equity firms. Public companies can qualify if more than 50 percent of their shares' value or voting power are held by individuals, families, an employee stock ownership plan, or private equity.

Additionally, companies must have annual sales revenue of at least USD 50,000. The Wisconsin 75 excludes cooperatives, and companies in accounting, tax, legal, and consulting services.

Founded in 1970, JX Enterprises has evolved from a single location in Waukesha, WI, into a robust network of 27 JX Truck Center dealerships across four states. Over the years, JX has expanded its offerings to include finance companies, body shops, custom graphics, Amcan Truck Parts, Alltrux Truck & Trailer Parts, Total Appearance, and even Marquette Mountain Resort. Today, JX Enterprises encompasses 31 entities, 12 brands, and over 1,100 employees.

