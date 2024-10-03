Alex Miller Walks The Line With Upbeat New Single, “She Makes Dirt Look Good”

Alex Miller Backstage at Opry - Credit: Straight South Imagery Alex Miller's "She Makes Dirt Look Good"

Track Lands At Radio Today, Music Video To Follow

I really wanted to give a nod to all my fellow 4-H and FFA buddies out there, and I figured if Kenny Chesney could make tractors sound sexy, then I could do the same with dirt.” — Alex Miller

PLEASANT VIEW, TN, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alex Miller walks the line between traditional and contemporary Country with “She Makes Dirt Look Good,” his upbeat new single that lands at radio today via PlayMPE. Fiddle and steel guitar kick off this quirky love song and offer up an ode to the glories of farms, overalls, four-wheelers, and a beautiful down-to-earth woman.A wide-open production conjures a sense of freedom and spaces, while the tempo keeps things kickin’ like a calf in a field. As bracing as a cool dip on a hot day, “She Makes Dirt Look Good” will shake off your summer doldrums and have you running for the dance floor.She makes dirt look good, it’s the strangest thingShe makes a tractor ride like a Cadillac,And homemade wine taste like champagneShe’s so hot, she makes me look coolAnd every time I’m with her, my chest gets a little biggerI look a whole lot taller, and my shoulders they get broaderShe makes this old farm feel like HollywoodShe makes dirt look good (K. Phillips/P. O’Donnell/D. Drake)The track was written by hitmakers Kerry Kurt Phillips (Craig Morgan, Tim McGraw), Phil O’Donnell (George Strait, Chris Janson) and Dusty Drake (former Warner Brothers Nashville recording artist). It is the second single release from Alex’s five-song EP, MY DADDY’S DAD, produced by Jerry Salley for Billy Jam Records.For Miller, the new single is a shout out to country folks everywhere. “I love it,” Alex admits. “I really wanted to give a nod to all my fellow 4-H and FFA buddies out there, and I figured if Kenny Chesney could make tractors sound sexy, then I could do the same with dirt.” Miller recently wrapped filming a companion music video for the track and is looking forward to its upcoming release once editing is complete.It’s been a wild summer for the young entertainer, who kept busy performing across the country at Fairs, Festivals and a range of venues where he opened shows for Justin Moore, Ian Munsick, Emily Ann Roberts, Neal McCoy, Tracy Byrd, and Alabama. “I love the road,” Miller notes. “We’re just back from a 14-day swing across Idaho, Oregon and Washington state and that was a blast. But, it’s always good to be back home.”Key upcoming dates include:Oct 8 - RFD -TVNov 13-15 - Louisville, KY - North American International Livestock ExpoNov 16 - Tulsa, OK - Hard Rock CasinoNov 18-19 - Louisville, KY - North American International Livestock ExpoWith “Dirt” hitting the airwaves, Miller is counting his blessings. His debut on the Grand Ole Opry in June was the achievement of a lifetime, and a memory he will always cherish. Since moving to Nashville in May, Alex maintains a heavy songwriting schedule when he is not on the road.Learn more about Alex on his website, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter (X), and YouTube.ABOUT ALEX MILLERThis now 21-year-old, 6’ 6” entertainer from rural Lancaster, Kentucky is a natural fan favorite. When Alex hits the stage he owns the spotlight – and the hearts of those in the crowd. He can be a wild man onstage with his high-energy performances - ala early Garth Brooks - or he can bring nuance and deep emotion to a tender ballad. American Idol Season 19 brought him fame and totally changed his life in 2021. Alex’s well-received debut album for Billy Jam Records, MILLER TIME, released in 2022, generated three high-impact singles. His second release for the label, COUNTRY (2023), brought more hits: “When God Made The South,” “Girl, I Know A Guy,” and the smash single, “Puttin’ Up Hay,” which spent three weeks at #1 on the CDX True Indie Chart and graced the Top 50 on the Mediabase Activator Chart. He’s toured the State and County Fair circuit heavily (KY, MO, NY, WA, WI, IL, IN, OK, WV), and opened for Brooks & Dunn, Hank, Jr, Josh Turner, Lee Brice, Jamey Johnson, Chris Janson, Ian Munsick, Justin Moore, Alabama, Chapel Hart, Drake Milligan, Noah Thompson, Dillon Carmichael, HunterGirl, Emily Ann Roberts, Neal McCoy, and Tracy Byrd.Alex has also made sure to carve out time for his songwriting, and in the last 12 months he has collaborated with hitmakers Kent Blazy, Larry Cordle, Byron Hill, Carl Jackson, Kirsti Manna, Wood Newton, Emily Ann Roberts, Jerry Salley, Josh Shilling, and Bill Whyte. Closing out a spectacular 2023, he received the American FFA Degree for Excellence, the organization’s highest accolade. Miller’s current five-song EP, MY DADDY’S DAD (Billy Jam Records), produced by Jerry Salley, was released in April of this year. The EP’s title track was a hit at Country radio, and its companion music video enjoyed a premiere on Taste Of Country. Alex moved to Nashville in May and made his debut on the Grand Ole Opry in June.

Center Stage Magazine covers Alex Miller's Opry Debut

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.