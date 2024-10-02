FAA Announces First Two Schools for Enhanced Air Traffic-Collegiate Training Initiative Program

Wednesday, October 2, 2024

WASHINGTON -- The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has signed agreements with Tulsa Community College and the University of Oklahoma to become the first two schools for the Enhanced Air Traffic – Collegiate Training Initiative (AT-CTI).

This new program will provide the same thorough curriculum and advanced technology offered at the FAA Air Traffic Controller Academy at Oklahoma City. These programs will increase the controller training pipeline and ensure graduates have the necessary skills to begin immediate facility training.

“The FAA is working to hire and train more air traffic controllers, in order to reverse the decades-long decline in our workforce and ensure the safety of the flying public. The Enhanced AT-CTI program is an important part of that effort,” said FAA Administrator Michael Whitaker. “We’re excited to have these schools become pioneers in this initiative and look forward to seeing more applications from schools as we build out these partnerships.”

Graduates that receive an official endorsement certificate from an Enhanced AT-CTI school will go straight to an FAA facility for training. This is different than the Standard AT-CTI program, where graduates will still need to go to the FAA Academy in Oklahoma City but can bypass the introductory Air Traffic Basics Course. Enhanced AT-CTI graduates will still need to pass the Air Traffic Skills Assessment (ATSA) exam and meet medical and security requirements.

Interested schools can continue to submit applications online year-round.

The agency will continue to take aggressive action to increase our controller workforce. In 2023, we hired 1,500 controllers and this year we hired over 1,800. The agency will hold a new application period starting October 11, 2024. The October extended hiring window will allow for more time for future controllers to submit their applications and prepare for a future in the agency. We have a year-round hiring opportunity for experienced controllers from the military and private industry. We are enhancing training with modernized simulators to help us get new hires through training more efficiently.