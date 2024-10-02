Submit Release
Special Traffic Alert US 129 The Dragon Blount County

Wednesday, October 02, 2024 | 11:26am

Knoxville - US 129 “The Dragon” in Blount County has seen an uptick in commercial vehicles attempting to use this roadway to bypass areas affected by recent flooding.

No trucks with trailers over 30 feet in length, or single units over 30 feet in length are permitted on US 129 “The Dragon” in Tennessee or North Carolina.

Many roads between East Tennessee and Western North Carolina remain closed due to damage sustained during Hurricane Helene. All thru traffic should avoid this area.

Thru traffic in Tennessee should take I-81 North to Virginia and then take I-77 South into North Carolina.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and “Know Before You Go!” by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

