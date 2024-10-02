Submit Release
MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 10/2/2024

Maryland State Police News Release

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol 

Barrack “T” Leonardtown 

23200 Leonard Hall Drive 

Leonardtown, MD 20650 

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: October 2, 2024

 

On 9/28/2024, Sr Tpr Oyler responded to a residence on Mill Seat Dr, Mechanicsville, MD for the report of destruction of property. Investigation revealed that Devin Eric Webb, 38 of Mechanicsville, MD destroyed property within the home and was arrested. Webb was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Malicious Destruction of Property Value Greater Than $1,000.

 

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

  • On 9/29/2024, Luke Forrest Lannister, 34 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann
  • On 9/30/2024, Blakie Neil Jones II, 36 of Chaptico, MD was arrested by TFC Baden

 

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

  • On 9/26/2024, Catherine Ann Redding, 43 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Tpr Taylor for Second Degree Assault
  • On 9/30/2024, James Delonte Butler, 41 of Lusby, MD was arrested by TFC Engleman for Second Degree Assault
  • On 9/30/2024, James Gerald Bokalitz, 54 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Tpr Bender for Violation of Probation: Driving under the influence of alcohol
  • On 9/30/2024, Felix Ra Roman Quintana, 33 of Allentown, PA was arrested by TFC Baden for First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault and Malicious Destruction of Property – Value Less Than $1,000, Theft: Less Than $100 and Threat of Arson, and First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, Malicious Destruction of Property – Value Less Than $1,000, Attempt by driver to elude police in official police vehicle by failing to stop x2 and Animal Cruelty
  • On 9/30/2024, Justin Tyler Chapman, 20 of North Beach, MD was arrested by Tpr Oliva Flores for Violation of Probation: Illegal Possession of Ammunition and Violation of a Protective Order
  • On 10/1/2024, Kristine Nichole Artes, 39 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by TFC Engleman for Second Degree Assault
  • On 10/1/2024, James Henry Gordon Sr, 65 of Capitol Heights, MD was arrested by TFC Baden for FTA: Driving without a required license

 

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

News releases are a service of the Maryland State Police.

Contact the Office of Media Communications at 410-653-4236 or e-mail at msp.media@maryland.gov

