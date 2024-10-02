MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 10/2/2024

October 2, 2024

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol

Barrack “T” Leonardtown

23200 Leonard Hall Drive

Leonardtown, MD 20650

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: October 2, 2024

On 9/28/2024, Sr Tpr Oyler responded to a residence on Mill Seat Dr, Mechanicsville, MD for the report of destruction of property. Investigation revealed that Devin Eric Webb, 38 of Mechanicsville, MD destroyed property within the home and was arrested. Webb was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Malicious Destruction of Property Value Greater Than $1,000.

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

On 9/29/2024, Luke Forrest Lannister, 34 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann

On 9/30/2024, Blakie Neil Jones II, 36 of Chaptico, MD was arrested by TFC Baden

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 9/26/2024, Catherine Ann Redding, 43 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Tpr Taylor for Second Degree Assault

On 9/30/2024, James Delonte Butler, 41 of Lusby, MD was arrested by TFC Engleman for Second Degree Assault

On 9/30/2024, James Gerald Bokalitz, 54 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Tpr Bender for Violation of Probation: Driving under the influence of alcohol

On 9/30/2024, Felix Ra Roman Quintana, 33 of Allentown, PA was arrested by TFC Baden for First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault and Malicious Destruction of Property – Value Less Than $1,000, Theft: Less Than $100 and Threat of Arson, and First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, Malicious Destruction of Property – Value Less Than $1,000, Attempt by driver to elude police in official police vehicle by failing to stop x2 and Animal Cruelty

On 9/30/2024, Justin Tyler Chapman, 20 of North Beach, MD was arrested by Tpr Oliva Flores for Violation of Probation: Illegal Possession of Ammunition and Violation of a Protective Order

On 10/1/2024, Kristine Nichole Artes, 39 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by TFC Engleman for Second Degree Assault

On 10/1/2024, James Henry Gordon Sr, 65 of Capitol Heights, MD was arrested by TFC Baden for FTA: Driving without a required license

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

News releases are a service of the Maryland State Police.

Contact the Office of Media Communications at 410-653-4236 or e-mail at msp.media@maryland.gov