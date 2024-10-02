Minnesota DNR to hold open house to discuss trail planning for Solana State Forest (published October 2, 2024)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites those interested in non-motorized and motorized use of recreational trail systems in the Solana State Forest in Aitkin County to attend an open house on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 6-8 p.m., at Aitkin High School, 306 2nd St. NW, Aitkin, MN 56431.

The open house will offer the public an opportunity to participate in the forest trails revision planning process for Solana State Forest to provide input on improving trail sustainability and enhancing user experiences. Representatives from a variety of DNR divisions and areas of expertise will be present to discuss the planning process.

Potential trail-related actions within the planning area include identifying or creating connections to facilities and amenities, classifying new trails and rerouting or closing unsustainable trails. The project includes both motorized and nonmotorized trails.

Written comments can be submitted by fax to: 651-297-1157, by email to [email protected], or by mail to Molly Lou Pintok, DNR Parks and Trails, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155-4039.

State forest trail designations (e.g., allowing motorized use, creating hunter walking trails, etc.), whether new designations or revisions, must be made by a Commissioner's Order published in the State Register. All DNR divisions are involved in this process.

For more information, contact:

Parks and Trails Division, Central Office, St. Paul, 651-259-5095.

Parks and Trails Division, area office, Grand Rapids, 218-328-8984.

Information is also available on the state forest trail planning page of the DNR website.