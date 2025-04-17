Glendalough State Park to host annual ‘Walk’ (published April 17, 2025)

Glendalough State Park in west-central Minnesota will host its 29th annual Walk for Glendalough on Saturday, April 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is held by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota Parks and Trails Council and Glendalough Park Partners.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. at the historic Glendalough Lodge, which will be open for tours.

Visitors can enjoy donuts and beverages in the dining hall before heading out for a morning stroll or bike ride. Participants can also explore a nature cart full of unique animal artifacts provided by the park naturalist. Free native plants donated by Lake Country Gardens will be available for participants to take home and enjoy in their garden.

A bratwurst lunch will be awaiting walkers and bikers when they return to the dining hall. After lunch, the Glendalough Park Partners will host a short program updating progress on the new trail center, bike trail extension and proposed improvements to the Annie Battle Lake carry-in boat access.

April 26 is one of four free park days this year at Minnesota state parks and recreation areas, so there is no vehicle permit required to enter the park for this event.

For more information, call the park at 218-261-6900 or visit the DNR website.