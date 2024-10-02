Cannabis Control Division October Newsletter

A marijuana worker permit is required for an employee who performs work for or on behalf of a marijuana business if the individual participates in any aspect of the marijuana business (16-12-226(1), MCA). Employees may not work for a licensed marijuana business without a valid worker permit.

When issued a worker permit, for the first time only, a successful applicant will receive a temporary ID badge to utilize until their physical copy arrives in the mail. This option is not available for a renewal application.

A renewal application must be submitted at least thirty (30) days in advance to allow sufficient time for review and processing. If a worker permit holder does not submit their application on time, access to Metrc will be removed. The Cannabis Control Division cannot restore access until an application has been processed and payment has been posted.

Information on applying for and renewing a worker permit application can be found at the link below: